AFC Cup Group D Points Table: Updated standings after Bashundhara Kings vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match | AFC Cup 2023-24

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have lost their footing in the AFC Cup 2023-24 after losing 1-2 to Bashundhara Kings in the Group D fixture on Tuesday (November 7).

Bangladeshi club Bashundhara Kings came from behind to defeat the ISL champions and register a win in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, fellow ISL side Odisha FC revived their campaign in the tournament with a 3-2 win over Maziya. Odisha FC mounted a brilliant comeback from two goals down to stay in the race for qualification to the next round.

With this win, Bashundhara Kings have replaced Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the top of the Group D standings. They now have seven points after four matches.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have now slipped to the second place with seven points in respective four matches but they have an inferior head-to-head record.

After completing the double over Maziya, Odisha FC now have six points from four matches and are only one point behind Bashundhara Kings and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Meanwhile, Maziya are still languishing at the bottom of the AFC Cup Group D points table with three points from four matches.

In the first game, Maziya rocked the visitors early as Naiz Hassan opened the scoring in the 2nd minute. Odisha FC looked panicked early in the game as they tried to settle in.

However, they conceded a penalty in the 26th minute and Vojislav Balabanovic made no mistake in converting it to double Maziya's lead.

Odisha FC tried to get a goal back, but they failed to score any as they went back to the tunnel trailing 0-2 at half-time.

In the second half, a determined Odisha FC came out and Mourtada Fall pulled one goal back in the 65th minute. Just seven minutes later, Diego Mauricio levelled the score with a brilliant strike.

However, that wasn't it, as Roy Krishna scored the winner in the 85th minute to seal Odisha FC's memorable win. The visitors defended well in the final minutes of the game to secure a 3-2 win over Maziya.

In the second game, Mohun Bagan Super Giant took an early lead as Liston Colaco opened the account in the 17th minute. However, they could not take the lead back at half-time, as Miguel Figueira scored for Bashundhara Kings in the 44th minute to level the scores.

Robinho scored the second goal for the home side in the 80th minute to complete a 2-1 win over the Indian club.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants will now square off against Odisha FC in their next AFC Cup game, while Maziya will take on Bashundhara Kings in their next AFC Cup 2023-24 fixture.