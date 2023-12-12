AFC Cup Group D Points Table: Updated standings after Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings match | AFC Cup 2023-24

Odisha FC have qualified for the next round of the AFC Cup after finishing at the top of Group D after defeating Bashundhara Kings on Monday (December 11).

Odisha FC beat Bangladeshi club Bashundhara Kings 1-0 in front of their home supporters at the Kalinga Stadium to secure all three points.

Meanwhile, the other Indian team, Mohun Bagan Super Giants, succumbed to their third successive defeat in the competition to finish third in the points table. The defending ISL champions lost 0-1 to Maziya to conclude their campaign in the AFC Cup 2023-24.

Odisha FC finished first in Group D with 12 points from six matches as they had four wins and two losses in their account. After a slow start, the Kalinga Warriors won four successive matches to advance to the next round.

Bashundhara Kings were in pole position to qualify for the next round, but they slipped to second place with 10 points from six matches after losing to Odisha FC. They managed three wins, two losses, and one draw in their AFC Cup 2023-24 campaign.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giants had a campaign to forget as they finished third in Group D with seven points from six matches, including two wins, one draw, and three defeats.

Maldivian club Maziya finished at the bottom of Group D with six points from six matches. They won only two games and lost four during their run in the tournament.

A goal in the 61st minute from Mourtada Fall secured a 1-0 victory for the Kalinga Warriors over the Bashundhara Kings. The home side defended well and didn't give any space to the opposition, conceding only one shot on target throughout the match.

Odisha FC followed their game-plan to perfection and although they could have scored a few more goals, they achieved their objective of securing the win and progressing to the next round.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Super Giants failed to finish their AFC Cup 2023-24 campaign on a high as they lost 0-1 to Maziya in their final game in the competition.

Hassan Raif Ahmed's strike in the 40th minute was enough for Maziya to trounce the Indian giants. Maziya were the better team on the day as they took 28 shots on Mohun Bagan Super Giants' goal.