AFC Women’s Club Championship 2021: Gokulam Kerala face defeat in historic continental debut

Gokulam Kerala FC lost 1-2 to Jordan’s Amman Club at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium on Monday in the AFC Women's Club Championship 2021. This was the first-ever appearance of an Indian team in a women’s club football competition in Asia.

The IWL champions started on a slow note in their debut continental appearance. Amman had the first real chance of the game right in the first minute when Shahinaz Jabreel went for goal from long distance, forcing Aditi Chauhan to parry the shot away for safety.

The former West Ham Ladies goalkeeper was worked throughout the first 30 minutes with regular saves as the Gokulam Kerala defense struggled to cope up with the pace of the hosts.

However, Priya PV’s women went ahead in sensational fashion against the run of play in the 33rd minute. Aditi Chauhan collected the ball from an Amman corner and launched the ball into the opposition half with a lofted kick towards Ghanian striker Elshaddai Acheampong.

Acheampong outran her marker and went past a stranded Amman goalkeeper with an impeccable first-time finish with a bobbling ball.

However, the goal from Acheampong did not change the course of the game. Amman kept coming up with regular scoring opportunities as the two teams went into the break with a 1-0 scoreline in favor of the IWL side.

Amman Club stage come back from behind to beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1

Amman’s constant knocking on the doors of the Gokulam goal eventually paid off as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) overturned a handball outside the box for a penalty for the hosts. The incident took place after the ball hit Michel Castanha’s arms off a Maysa Jbarah shot.

Jbarah stepped up and found the back of the net on the right side of the goal past a hapless Aditi Chauhan to make it 1-1 in the 57th minute.

Gokulam Kerala had the opportunity to go ahead once more in the game when Elshaddai Achaempon was released on the right by Dalima Chibber. The Ghanian cut inside from the right side and only had the Amman keeper to beat but scuffed the shot wide of the goal.

Amman Club celebrate after scoring against Gokulam Kerala FC in the AFC Women's Club Championship 2021.

The Amman Club scored their second goal in spectacular fashion as Samia Aouni found the back of the net with a curler from a free-kick to catch Aditi Chauhan out of position at the near post as the hosts went ahead 2-1 in the 66th minute.

The hosts kept coming close to scoring goals with regular shots on goal but the Indian side managed to hold on for the rest of the game. The Amman Club will now host FC Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan) on Wednesday while Gokulam Kerala will face Shahrdari Sirjan (Iran).

