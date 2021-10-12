AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022 tagline unveiled

The official tagline of the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup is Our Goal for All. It was unveiled by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) on Tuesday.

Tuesday marks exactly 100 more days to go for the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup to commence. The Asia Cup will be held in India from January 20 to February 6.

The 12 top teams in Asia will vie for the top honors in the tournament, which will be played in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

The 2022 Women’s Asia Cup includes four teams, more than the last four editions. Some of the notable teams are reigning champions Japan, 2018 runners-up Australia, third-placed China and hosts India along with Indonesia, Iran, South Korea, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Two more teams will qualify for the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup following a qualifying process, later this month.

Women's Asia Cup promises to be a spectacle

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup promises to be another spectacular celebration of the women’s game throughout the Asian continent. He added:

“‘Our Goal for All" demonstrates the unity and collective effort of the Asian football family to create a brighter future for women’s football by staging a world-class spectacle that will leave a legacy in the women’s game for many years to come.”

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President and LOC Chairman, Praful Patel said the tournament is poised to create a bright future for women’s football. He said:

“The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 belongs to every woman and football lover across the Continent. It stands for the unified efforts of all stakeholders in creating a bright future for women’s football that continues to encompass unchartered ground."

The top five teams in the Asia Cup will also qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

