Ahmed Jahouh to leave Mumbai City FC ahead of the 2023-24 season

Bringing an end to a glorious spell, Mumbai City FC bid farewell to Ahmed Jahouh, whose contract with the club will expire on Wednesday, May 31.

The 34-year-old leaves behind a remarkable legacy, solidifying his position as a master of the midfield in the Islanders outfit.

Arriving at the Mumbai Football Arena from FC Goa in October 2020, Jahouh already boasted an impressive reputation as a dominant midfielder, displaying technical prowess and tactical superiority.

Although he had a rather inauspicious start with a red card on his debut, the Moroccan played a pivotal role in the engine room of a formidable Mumbai City side during the 2020-21 season.

It was during this historic campaign that the club achieved an unprecedented feat, becoming the first team to clinch both the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL trophy in the same season.

Jahouh showcased his versatility in the subsequent 2021-22 season, assuming a more advanced role. With an impressive tally of seven assists, the Moroccan midfielder found the back of the net three times as well. He also delivered the inch-perfect cross from a corner kick, enabling Rahul Bheke to score the decisive goal against Iraq's Air Force Club in the 2022 AFC Champions League.

Furthermore, the former Raja Casablanca midfielder played an instrumental role once again as Mumbai City FC etched their names in the annals of history. The team shattered an astonishing 15 all-time league records, including an incredible 18-match unbeaten streak, with Jahouh powering them to their second League Winners' Shield in three years.

Where can Ahmed Jahouh end up in the upcoming 2023-24 season?

Before reviewing the clubs where Ahmed Jahouh can decide to ply his trade, it's important to understand the role the Moroccan midfielder can still play at the age of 34. He is characterized by his exceptional ball control, unwavering determination, and innate winning spirit.

A lot of teams in the ISL would be privileged to have his skillset at their disposal. However, Odisha FC could be his preferred and also rumored destination. The opportunity to reunite with his old boss Sergio Lobera could be an enticing prospect.

The Juggernauts could do with the experience and composure of Jahouh in an otherwise young midfield setup.

