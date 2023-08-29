Aibanbha Dohling moves to Kerala Blasters from FC Goa

FC Goa have reached an agreement with Kerala Blasters for the transfer of full-back Aibanbha Dohling for an undisclosed fee, the club announced on Tuesday (August 29). Dohling spent four seasons at the Fatorda, and won the ISL Shield and the Durand Cup with the Gaurs.

The Cherrapunji-born defender, who plays as a left-back, will add to the defensive depths of the Blasters. He is expected to play alongside Prabir Das, who will man the other side of the flank this season.

Dohling leaves with good memories at FC Goa, although he must have felt that he could have contributed to the side given that new manager Manolo Marquez has just taken charge.

The former Hyderabad FC coach, who is known to have a special liking towards full-backs, would have wanted to work with Dohling, but the latter must have felt that this move was better for his career.

FC Goa will want to fill in the gap left by Dohling as soon as possible, with the transfer window coming to a close in a couple of days' time on August 31.

Aibanbha Dohling was with Shillong Lajong before joining FC Goa in 2019

Dohling, who played for Shillong Lajong for three seasons from 2016 to 2019, will feel that he can add a lot of quality to the Kerala Blasters' defense. Still only 27, Dohling has enough experience to fit in a back-four which will also feature fellow Indians Hormipam Ruivah, Pritam Kotal and Das.

FC Goa, who signed Odei Onaindia and Sandesh Jhingan from Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC, respectively, this season, will feel that their fullback department has been lightened a bit.

However, they will wish Dohling well, who has done exceedingly well for them in the time that he spent with them. It is now up to the Blasters to get the best out of him.

A product of the Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur, Dohling made 25 appearances for Goa in the four years that he spent there. He also has one goal to his name. Kerala Blasters' manager Ivan Vukomanovic will be keen on using his expertise for the forthcoming season.