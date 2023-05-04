AIFF announce final round fixtures of the Hero Second Division League 

The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) have announced the final round fixtures of the Hero Second Division League. Five teams will battle for the trophy, with the top two teams set to secure direct qualification to the Hero I-League.

Delhi FC topped Group A with 16 points to their name. United SC, meanwhile, sealed the top spot in Group B, while Shillong Lajong will also participate in the final round as the best second-placed team among the four groups.

FC Bengaluru United comfortably won Group C, finishing five points ahead of Golden Threads FC. Group D, on the other hand, was certainly nerve-racking, but Ambernath United Atlanta qualified after getting the better of ARA FC based on a head-to-head record.

The final round will commence on Saturday, May 6 until May 26. The teams will play eight games in a home-and-away format, with Shillong Lajong set to host United SC at the SSA Stadium in the opening game.

FC Bengaluru United secured 17 points in the group stage and have scored the most goals this season (21). FCBU’s Striker Irfan Yadwad has been firing in front of goal, scoring eleven so far.

After finishing third last season, Delhi FC will look to make amends this time around. They have won their last four games and unquestionably have the momentum on their side.

The final round fixtures of the Hero Second Division league

Saturday, May 6: Shillong Lajong vs United SC

Saturday, May 6: Bengaluru United FC vs Delhi FC

Thursday, May 11: Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong

Thursday, May 11: Ambernath United Atlanta vs Bengaluru United FC

Tuesday, May 16: United SC vs Delhi FC

Tuesday, May 16: Ambernath United Atlanta vs Shillong Lajong

Sunday, May 21: Shillong Lajong vs Bengaluru United FC

Sunday, May 21: United SC vs Ambernath United Atlanta

Friday, May 26: Bengaluru United FC vs United SC

Friday, May 26: Delhi FC vs Ambernath United Atlanta

