AIFF announce fixtures for the Hero Intercontinental Cup; India to face Mongolia in the opening encounter

The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) has announced the fixtures for the upcoming Hero Intercontinental Cup. The tournament will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar from June 9 until June 18, 2023.

India will lock horns with Mongolia in the much-anticipated opening encounter on Friday, June 9. The other two teams – Lebanon and Vanuatu will also clash on the same day at an earlier time.

Mongolia are ranked 183rd in the FIFA rankings, while Vanuatu are placed 164th. Meanwhile, Lebanon are ranked 99th, two places above India. The teams will play thrice, with the top two sides facing each other in the finals.

It promises to be an important tournament for the Blue Tigers as they step up the preparations ahead of the all-important AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. They will look to continue their momentum following impressive performances in the recently concluded Hero Tri-Nation tournament, where they defeated Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Igor Stimac’s men have also been drawn to a tough group in the AFC Asian Cup, comprising Australia, Syria, and Uzbekistan. As a result, the Intercontinental Cup provides an opportunity for India to test themselves ahead of the SAFF Championship and AFC Asian Cup.

This will be the third edition of the Hero Intercontinental Cup, with India winning the opening edition of the tournament in 2018.

Hero Intercontinental Cup - Fixtures

June 9, 2023: Lebanon vs Vanuatu, 16.30 IST

June 9, 2023: India vs Mongolia, 19.30 IST

June 12, 2023: Mongolia vs Lebanon, 16.30 IST

June 12, 2023: Vanuatu vs India, 19.30 IST

June 15, 2023: Vanuatu vs Mongolia, 16.30 IST

June 15, 2023: India vs Lebanon, 19.30 IST

June 18, 2023: FINAL, 19.30 IST

