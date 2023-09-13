Following extensive discussions with the Indian Super League clubs, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have announced the squad for the Indian men's team which will compete at the 2023 Asian Games. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 19 to October 7.

Placed in Group A, India will face host nation China on the first day of the competition while they will also clash with Bangladesh and Myanmar. The Blue Tigers are set to face Bangladesh on September 21 and Myanmar on September 24.

The nation’s top scorer Sunil Chhetri will once again spearhead the team, although notable players like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan are not included in the squad.

The men's tournament will feature under-23 players, with only a maximum of three players allowed to be above the age limit.

Initially, the AIFF had announced a preliminary squad for both the men's and women's teams to participate in the Asian Games. However, this decision was reversed due to a scheduling conflict with the Indian Super League, which is set to kick off on September 21.

Reports indicated that ISL clubs were hesitant to release their first-team players for the Asian Games in China. After considerable uncertainty surrounding player selection, the AIFF and ISL came to an agreement, allowing the participation of 17 players in the Asian Games, with each club permitted to release a maximum of two players.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey acknowledged the challenges posed by fixture congestion and expressed gratitude to the clubs and the FSDL for their cooperation in releasing these players. He stated:

"There have been too many things happening, both at the domestic and the international level, involving India's national teams, as well as the ISL clubs.

"There were situations which were unavoidable and demanded a great balancing act. It was never easy, but at the same time, I must reach out to FSDL and the clubs, thanking them for making it possible."

Indian men’s national team squad for the 2023 Asian Games

Igor Stimac is expected to manage the Indian men's team, with Sunil Chhetri as the team captain. The squad consists of sixteen players from the Indian Super League, and Afzar Noorani from I-League team Mumbai Kenkre FC, who will also be part of the contingent traveling to China.

India’s squad for the 2023 Asian Games: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh Anjukandan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Rahim Ali, Vincy Barretto, Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.