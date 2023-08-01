AIFF announces 22-member Indian national football men's team for the 2023 Asian Games

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced a 22-member men's squad on Tuesday for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games. The 19th Asian Games will be held from September 19 to October 7, 2023, in Hangzhou, China.

Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu are the three senior players who are part of the U23 squad. There were doubts about the trio's participation since they weren't part of the provisional squad. However, AIFF spoke to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to make last-moment inclusions.

The squad also boasts some formidable youngsters, who are regular starters for their Indian Super League (ISL) clubs. The Asian Games will also present fringe players like Aniket Jadhav, Lalchungnunga, and Amarjit Singh Kiyam to put up a good show ahead of a few important months for the Blue Tigers.

Twenty-three teams participating in the Asian Games have been divided into six groups of four teams each, barring Group D, which has only three teams. Six top teams from the group and two best second-placed sides will progress to the quarter-finals.

Two-time champions India have been pitted alongside hosts China PR, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in Group A.

India's squad for the 2023 Asian Games

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Ashish Rai.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Apuia Ralte, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Sunil Chhetri.

What was the confusion surrounding the Indian football team's participation in Asian Games?

A cloud of uncertainty gulped Indian football authorities and fans alike after a Ministry of Sport's letter sent to the Indian Olympic Association hinted that both Indian men's and women's teams won't be able to participate in the Asian Games.

The ministry decided that teams that achieved a ranking up to eighth among participating countries of Asia in the last year would only be allowed to feature in the Asian Games. The men's team are currently ranked 18th in Asia, while the women's side hold the 10th spot.

Anurag Thakur @ianuragthakur



Our national football teams, both Men’s and Women’s, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games.



The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the… Good news for Indian football lovers!Our national football teams, both Men’s and Women’s, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games.The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

However, after days of protests and appeals, the Ministry of Sports responded to the plea, allowing both men's and women's teams to participate in the 2023 Asian Games.

This will be the first time in nine years that Indian football teams will participate in the Asian Games.