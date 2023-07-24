AIFF announces 34-player probable list for Indian women's team camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a 34-member list of probable for the Indian senior women's team for the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, later this year.

The camp, which will begin in Bhubaneswar from July 30 onwards, will allow the players to train and prepare for the upcoming challenge. The final squad selection for the Qualifiers will be made after the training camp.

In the Round 2 of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers, the Blue Tigresses have been clubbed alongside Japan (October 26), Vietnam (October 29), and hosts Uzbekistan (November 1) in Group C. The matches will be held between October 26 and November 1 at the JAR Stadium and the Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent.

The Loitongbam Ashalata Devi-led outfit has been in fine form since the turn of the year, as they secured qualification for Round 2 of the Olympic Qualifiers by defeating the Kyrgyz Republic, 5-0 and 4-0 over two legs.

Meanwhile, the national team is still without a head coach since Thomas Dennerby's contract has run out. The AIFF technical committee most recently recommended Anthony Andrews for the position but no decision has been made yet.

Full list of 34 probables selected for Indian women's team camp:

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Sanju, Ritu Rani, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Michel Margaret Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Shilky Devi, Jabamani Tudu.

Midfielders: Priyangka Devi, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Asem Roja Devi, Karthika Angamuthu.

Forwards: Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha Kalyan, Apurna Narzary, Neha, Sumati Kumari, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Ngangom Bala Devi.

India's fixtures in the Round 2 of AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers

India vs Japan - October 26, 2023

India vs Vietnam - October 29, 2023

India vs Uzbekistan - November 1, 2023