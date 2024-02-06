AIFF Competitions Calendar 2024-25: Indian Super League to commence on September 14, I-League from October 19

The All India Football Federation announced the AIFF Competitions Calendar 2024-25 on Tuesday (February 6). The season will kick off with the Durand Cup from July 24 to August 31 and will be followed by I-League 3 from August 1 to September 30.

Indian Football's top-tier league, the Indian Super League (ISL), will be held from September 14, 2024, to April 30, 2025, while the I-League is scheduled to take place between October 19, 2024, and April 30, 2025.

The three categories of the AIFF Youth Leagues have received a window between September 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025. The I-League second division will take place from January 15 to April 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Super Cup will be hosted simultaneously alongside the I-League and ISL from October 1, 2024 to May 15, 2025.

Speaking of the women's tournament, the Indian Women's League has received a six-month window to host the upcoming season. The tournament is slated to take place from October 25, 2024 to April 30, 2025.

The IWL 2 will commence on January 25 next year and will conclude on April 30.

The AIFF Competitions Calendar 2024-25

Durand Cup: July 26 - August 31, 2024.

I-League 3: August 1 - September 30, 2024.

AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17): September 1, 2024 - May 31, 2025.

Indian Super League: September 14, 2024 - April 30, 2025.

I-League: October 19, 2024 - April 30, 2025.

Indian Women's League: October 25, 2024 - April 30, 2025.

IWL 2: January 25 - April 30, 2025.

I-League 2: January 15 - April 30, 2025.

Super Cup: October 1, 2024 - May 15, 2025.

Junior Boys National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: July 15 - July 31, 2024.

Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: July 15 - July 31, 2024.

Sub-Junior Boys National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: August 5 - August 31, 2024.

Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: August 5 - August 31, 2024.

29th Senior Women's National Football Championship Group Stage: September 1 - September 15, 2024.

29th Senior Women's National Football Championship Final Round: October 1 - October 15, 2024.

78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy Group Stage: November 5 - November 15, 2024.

78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy Final Round: December 1 - December 15, 2024.

National Beach Soccer Championship: February 1 - February 20, 2025.

AIFF Men's Futsal Club Championship: May 1 - May 20, 2025.

(The above information is extracted from AIFF website)