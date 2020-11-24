AIFF Disciplinary Committee serves warning to Mumbai City FC's Ahmed Jahouh

Mumbai City FC's Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh has been cautioned with a warning by The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday.

Jahouh had become the first player to get the red card in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) when Mumbai City FC clashed with NorthEast United FC on Saturday. The AIFF Disciplinary Committee reviewed the incident that happened at Bambolim and has warned the player to not repeat such an act in the future. Should there be a repetition, exemplary sanctions might be imposed in accordance with regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, Ahmed Jahouh was told.

The said incident occurred in the 42nd minute of the match. Ahmed Jahouh made a harsh, two-footed tackle on NorthEast United FC player Khassa Camara. Video footage of the reckless tackle was sent to the committee for review. On inspection, the AIFF body deemed it a serious foul play offence and added that it endangered the safety of the opponent on the field.

43' RED CARD@MumbaiCityFC are down to 🔟 after Ahmed Jahouh is given his marching orders!



Ahmed Jahouh to miss Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa clash

Even though Ahmed Jahouh did not face any further disciplinary action this time, Mumbai City FC will still miss the services of the midfielder in their next ISL match. Since the Moroccan was given the marching orders on Saturday, the ISL 2020-21 debutant is all set to serve the automatic one-game suspension.

Mumbai City FC next take on FC Goa, on Wednesday, November 25 at JL Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. They need to pull up their socks after suffering an unexpected 0-1 defeat at the hands of NorthEast United FC in their first ISL 2020-21 assignment.

FC Goa, meanwhile, will be arriving after a 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC on Sunday.