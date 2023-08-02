AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey confirms Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Sandesh Jhingan's participation in the 2023 Asian Games

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey has confirmed that Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan will participate in the 2023 Asian Games after the Olympic Council of Asia and the organizers of the competition have approved their request.

Initially, the AIFF shared a 22-man squad with the Indian Olympic Association, seeking approval for participation in the Asian Games. Surprisingly, Chhetri, Gurpreet, and Jhingan were absent from the squad, despite earlier reports suggesting their involvement.

Kalyan Chaubey revealed that they were unaware of the absence of the three players in the squad and expressed the need to rectify the situation. After a few days, the Indian team’s three pillars were eventually named in the team, which was revealed on August 1.

The AIFF president took to social media to confirm the news, saying:

"Happy to confirm that Indian football will have its strongest representation in Asian Games. Both Olympic Council of Asia and 2023 Asian Games committee have now approved addition of Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu & Sandesh Jhingan in the Indian football squad. "

For the men's football competition, only the under-24 players are allowed to participate, with an exception for three players over the age limit. Senior team head coach Igor Stimac is set to lead the side, scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 7.

The Blue Tigers are placed in Group A, and will face hosts China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. With their key players now confirmed to participate, they will be eager to put forth their best efforts on the global stage.

India will look to deliver strong performances in the 2023 Asian Games

India's journey to the Asian Games 2023 has undeniably been difficult, as they encountered a setback when the Sports Ministry initially denied their participation due to their rankings outside the top 8 in Asia.

However, thanks to relentless protests and pleas from the fans, as well as the efforts of head coach Igor Stimac and the AIFF, the Sports Ministry eventually reversed their decision, much to the delight of the Indian football fraternity.

Now, all eyes are on the team and their performance in the Asian Games. Head coach Igor Stimac will be keen to get the best out of the squad, which appears strong on paper.

Several players in the team have the experience of playing in the Indian Super League (ISL). Moreover, in addition to Chhetri, Gurpreet, and Jhingan, the likes of Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, and Anwar Ali were also included in the squad.

In terms of experience and potential, India are right up there with the top teams in the continent. But while Myanmar and Bangladesh are ranked lower than India, the team will face a tough test against China, who ranked 80th in the world.