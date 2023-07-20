AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey holds meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur amid uncertainty over Indian Football's Asian Games participation

Following a highly successful two-month period, where the Indian football team won the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship, the nation recently faced huge disappointment when denied participation in the 2023 Asian Games.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) received a letter stating that only teams ranking in the top eight among Asian nations could take part in team events. Unfortunately, the Indian men's team was placed 18th, while the Women’s team occupied the 10th position, leading to their exclusion from the competition.

In response to this decision, the supporters protested and urged the IOA to reconsider. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) also pledged to hold discussions with the Minister of Sports, Anurag Thakur, and other higher authorities in hopes of resolving this issue.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, who has earned praise for recent developments in Indian football, kept his word and confirmed through social media that he met with Thakur on Thursday, July 20.

He posted on Twitter with a message that read:

"Had the opportunity to meet Sh. Anurag Thakur ji Hon. Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, today evening to apprise him on Indian football & discuss the scope."

There are certain allowances for teams to participate in the Asian Games, citing a clause in the letter that allows for exceptions to be considered. Igor Stimac, India's head coach, who intended to lead the under-23 side to the Asian Games, has also advocated for the country's involvement in the competition.

Earlier, President Kalyan Chaubey took to social media to share his meeting with Amit Shah on July 13, discussing the progress made by Indian football. Chaubey further revealed that the Minister of Home Affairs wholeheartedly pledges his support to the team's future.

AIFF engages in negotiations with IOA, bringing hope for the Indian football team

Following huge responses from Stimac and the supporters alike, reports on July 17 suggested that there were ‘back-channel negotiations’ going on between the AIFF and the IOA.

RevSportz reported that there is a glimmer of hope for the national team to secure a spot in the continental competition, stating:

"The door is not closed (for the Indian football team to play in the Asian Games). In fact, back-channel negotiations are on. "

Additionally, the fans took in numbers to protest against the decision, making the hashtag "#IndianfootballforAsianGames" trend on social media following the announcement.

Although the final verdict is still pending, Indian fans are eagerly anticipating the team's participation in the upcoming Asian Games scheduled to take place in China later this year.