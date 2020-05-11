AIFF set to postpone ISL, I-League transfer windows

AIFF is set to postpone the summer transfer window

In a massive development, it is being reported that the All India Football Federation is willing to defer the summer transfer window, owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

If reports are to be believed, the summer transfer window, which usually opens on the 9th of June and runs till the 31st of August, is primed to be rescheduled by the AIFF. Additionally, there are also talks of the winter transfer window being deferred.

“The transfer window will most likely be shifted due to the ongoing pandemic. This is a special situation and it will happen worldwide, not just in India. There are also talks about the January window being postponed to later. This will be the first time in history something like this will happen,” a source close to Sportskeeda said.

Having said that though, it seems extremely unlikely that the duration of the window would be cut short, meaning that clubs would still get more than 10 weeks to iron out their flaws and acquire the requisite players to bolster their ranks.

ISL final was also held behind closed doors

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to an absolute standstill and live sports have also inevitably suffered. The Indian football landscape too, has put on hold all its tournaments, including the I-League, I-League Second Division, youth leagues, golden baby leagues and other national competitions, since the 15th of March 2020. In fact, the final of the 2019-20 season of the ISL between ATK and Chennaiyin FC was also held behind closed doors at Fatorda, Goa on the 14th of March.

Several competitions across the globe, including top European leagues have had to suspend action, meaning that the footballing fraternity still awaits a decision on the outcome of the 2019-20 season.

In furtherance of the suspension, numerous countries have also been contemplating postponing their transfer window, considering the complications that could arise if different leagues had different transfer windows.

Football’s apex governing body FIFA had also issued a statement recently where it talked about that possibility and how FIFA’s flexibility would enable clubs to complete deals between the end of the old season and the start of the new campaign.

“Accordingly, FIFA will be flexible and will allow the relevant transfer windows to be moved so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season,” FIFA said in its statement.