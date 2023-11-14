Aizawl FC conquer NEROCA 3-1 courtesy of Lalrinzuala’s hat-trick

Aizawl FC mounted an emphatic comeback to sink NEROCA 3-1 at the Kalyani Stadium in the I-League on Tuesday, November 14. NEROCA registered their third loss of the season as their search for the first win got prolonged for another game.

Tarak Hembram drew the first blood to give hosts NEROCA the lead but a hat-trick from Lalrinzuala gave the People's Club their second win of the season.

The visitors began the game on attack but NEROCA's defence dealt well with all threats. The hosts surprised the Aizawl defence through a swift counter-attack to open the account in the 33rd minute.

The hosts played one-touch football in the middle of the park before the Jamaican Fabrien Reid put the ball in Hembram's path with a silky first touch. The latter made no mistake and buried the ball into the bottom corner.

Aizwal FC tried to get back into the game but they failed to break NEROCA's defence in the first half. The hosts went back with the one-goal advantage during the half-time break.

Aizawl FC came back from behind to defeat NEROCA

The People's Club came out determined to grow back into the game. Their persistence paid off in the 62nd minute after the goalkeeper Soram Poirei miscued his punch after coming off his line.

The ball fell in the feet of Lalrinzuala, who made no mistake in punishing NEROCA for the howler by putting the ball in an empty net. In the 81st minute, substitute Lalbiakdika made a mockery of NEROCA's defence and sent a low cross in the box.

Lalrinzuala once again was the right man at the right place and he did not miss out on the tap-in to complete Aizawl FC's comeback. Deep in the injury time, Lalrinzuala sealed the victory for the visitors after converting the penalty from the spot.

In the end, Aizawl FC registered successive victories in the I-League with a 3-1 win over NEROCA.

NEROCA will now take on Namdhari in their next I-League fixture, while Aizawl FC will lock horns with Delhi FC in their next I-League 2023-24 contest.