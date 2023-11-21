Aizawl FC outplayed Namdhari to register a comfortable victory in front of their home crowd on Tuesday evening (November 21). Both sides squared off in the I-League 2023-24 fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.

Goals from Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, K Lalrinfela, and R Lalthanmawia powered the home side to a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Namdharis.

Both teams kickstarted the game with a lot of energy but the home team slowly gained control as they settled down with time. Their attackers created the chances but they failed to convert the openings they got.

The People's Club finally opened the scoring through Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia in the 42nd minute. With not much time left on the clock in the first half, they defended their lead and went to the break 1-0 up.

Aizawl FC came out with high spirits in the second half and the Namdharis failed to control the proceedings in the middle. The home team went on an all-out attack and they doubled their lead in the 62nd minute.

K Lalrinfela made no mistake and slotted the ball past the keeper to take the hosts 2-0 up in the game. It broke the Namdharis' confidence and they failed to threaten the home side in the final third.

R Lalthanmawia scores a late goal as Aizawl FC dominate the Namdharis

The People Club focused on defending more after getting the two-goal lead. However, the Namdharis failed to threaten the side while going forward.

As the Namdharis marched forward in search of a goal, the hosts took advantage of the space created in their defence. R Lalthanmawia scored a late goal in the 95th minute to seal the game 3-0 for the home side.

Aizawl FC will now gear up to take on Rajasthan FC in their next game of the I-League 2023-24. Meanwhile, Namdhari will go up against Sreenidi Deccan in their next I-Leeague fixture.