Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala FC settle for a point each in a thrilling encounter in I-League 2023-24

Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala FC settled for a draw in the 44th match of the I-League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 16, at the RG Stadium. Aizawl FC faced a draw for the third time in the last five matches. Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala have struggled in the last five games and have failed to win a single game.

Both teams tried hard to find any opening in the first 30 minutes but failed to do so on Saturday. Lalthankhuma then passed the ball to Lalbiakdika on the right wing, and the midfielder helped his side register the first goal in the 31st minute.

Lopez's header highlights Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala draw in I-League 2023-24

Alejandro Sanchez Lopez found a gap among Aizwal’s defenders, and a header helped him score the first goal for Gokulam Kerala. The equalizer came in the stoppage time of the first half.

Both teams tried their level best in the second half to earn a lead. But the defenders on both ends ensured there were no further goals scored. The match ended in a draw after 90 minutes. Lopez won the Player of the Match award for his equalizer.

Aizawl have won five out of 10 matches so far and are in fourth position in the points table. Three of their last five matches have ended in a draw. Gokulam Kerala have managed to win just three out of 10 matches and are sixth in the rankings. They have lost one out of the last five matches, while the other four games have ended in a draw.

Aizawl FC will play their next game against Inter Kashi on Thursday, December 21, at the RG Stadium. Gokulam Kerala will face Sreenidi Deccan Football Club in an away game on Tuesday, December 19, at the Deccan Arena.