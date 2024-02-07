Aizawl FC's Lalrinzuala primed to lead the People's Club to glory in the second leg of the season | I-League 2023-24

Aizawl FC's Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, who seems to be turning everything that he is touching into gold this season, wants to make his purple patch last for as long as possible.

Having registered nine goals and two assists already in the I-League, Lalrinzuala has been one of the most critical players for Aizawl, who currently rank fourth in the table. Lalrinzuala himself ranks third in the goalscorers chart and is largely responsible for the 19 points they have amassed so far.

With the I-League entering into its second phase, Lalrinzuala knows the challenges that lie ahead for the People's Club, as Aizawl FC is known.

Sitting down for a chat with Sportskeeda on Wednesday, Lalrinzuala maintained that the job has only been half done so far.

"It's been a fantastic season for our club, especially for me though we have only played the first phase of the season. We will try our best to get the momentum going and get the maximum points in the remaining matches," said Lalrinzuala.

Lalrinzuala also said that it was a collective effort from all his teammates that has led to Aizawl's doing so well this season.

"All the players are working very hard in training to get the spot in the first eleven and impress the coach. One thing is our coach Sawma is the one who knows us very well and he is for sure one of the reasons where we are," he added.

"If we build the confidence to take on any team, we can be unstoppable" - Lalrinzuala

Aizawl FC are ranked in the fourth position of the I-League table at the moment. (AFC Media)

Lalrinzuala knows that his team has to be on top of their game throughout the second phase as well. The players have been lauded by the supporters of the club, who have stood by the team through thick and thin.

He feels that the players need to show more confidence in big matches, which should be easy to come given the support they have at home.

"I think, sometimes, what we lack is the confidence on the field because we are such a young squad. Maybe, if we build the confidence to take on any team, we can be unstoppable," said Lalrinzuala.

Aizawl will take on league leaders Mohammedan SC in their next game at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in the city on Saturday.

Lalrinzuala remembers the 1-2 defeat they suffered at the hands of the Black Panthers in the reverse fixture earlier this season and wants to make amends this time around.

"As you know, we already lost to them in the first match of the first phase. We are all very motivated and eager to win against them this time as we will get much closer in the table and have a good chance to go to the top spot," he signed off.