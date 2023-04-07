Aizawl FC edged past fellow I-League outfit TRAU FC in a narrow 1-0 victory on Thursday, April 6, in the Hero Super Cup 2023 Qualifiers to secure a berth in the main tournament.

The first clash between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw in the I-League, while TRAU were 3-1 winners when they hosted the match. Hence, the encounter was a tightly contested affair right from the get-go before Ivan Veras stabbed home the winning strike in the 64th minute.

TRAU and Aizawl finished fourth and seventh in the I-League, respectively, and hence matched each other toe-to-toe.

The People's Club started the game on the front foot, creating a couple of half-chances and having more than one attempt on target in the first half. But they failed to pull ahead while TRAU reacted with a few chances of their own. The two sides ended the first half on equal terms.

Ivan Veras' winner secures victory for Aizawl FC in the Hero Super Cup 2023 Qualifier

Both teams came out in the second half with some strategic and personnel changes to their lineups. Baoringdao Bodo and Bidyananda Singh came on for TRAUFC, while Lalmuanawma graced the field for Aizawl.

Finally, in the 64th minute, the Mizoram-based club broke the deadlock when Chhantea Sailo found space on the right flank and delivered a hopeful cross inside the box.

His effort was intercepted by opposition goalkeeper Lunkhominlenmang Jedidi, but Ivan Veras was perfectly positioned to nudge home the rebound.

After going behind, the Red Pythons had all the impetus to push forward but still lacked the quality to trouble Aizawl's sturdy defensive line.

Ultimately, the final whistle secured Aizawl's journey into the Super Cup, while TRAU were left to dwell upon their lack of character throughout the performance.

The People's Club will now make their way into Group B alongside East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, and Odisha FC.

