Aizawl FC snatch two goals in injury time to beat Sudeva Delhi FC

Sudeva Delhi FC took on Aizawl FC in their I-League match at the Naihati Stadium. The Delhi-based outfit were involved in a goal-less draw against Rajasthan United FC in their last match. Meanwhile, Sudeva Delhi FC went down to RoundGlass Punjab FC and lost 4-3 on the night.

The match kicked off with Sudeva Delhi FC looking the more dominant side. Their attacks were initiated from both wings in contrast to Aizawl FC, who focused more on the left flank. Chhunga had the first chance to score but his shot was easily collected by the goalkeeper.

In the end, Sudeva Delhi FC were able to exploit a leak in the Aizawl FC defense and score the first goal. Ruitkima sent in a cross into the box for Nishchal Chandan to meet. The towering header by the centre-back went past Anuj Kumar in goal.

The goal changed the picture of the game. Sudeva Delhi FC looked to add a second goal to their account while Yan Law's side tried to get the equalizer. However, both teams stuttered after reaching the final third.

The People's Club, though, played the better brand of football in the opposition half. The short passes amongst the players carved out space in the middle third and allowed Yan Law's side to progress the ball smoothly.

Aizawl FC gain control of the match against a defensive Sudeva Delhi FC

Aizawl FC's Lalliansanga celebrates his goal against Sudeva Delhi FC (Image Courtesy: I-League Instagram)

Aizawl FC began the second half with more intent. Yan Law's side had their first chance on goal after Tluanga's set-piece delivery was met by Robert Primus. Unfortunately, the ball hit the defender's thigh and went straight into the goalkeeper's hands.

After the 60th minute, the Delhi-based outfit gained control of the game and increased their fluidity in attack. However, the People's club had another chance to go without anybody reaching it. David Zate delivered a beautiful cross but there was nobody at the end of it.

Yan Law's side kept coming closer and closer to bagging an equalizer. Both coaches made changes to their teams in order to pursue a result. Lalliansanga delivered after coming on from the bench as the equalizer came in the first minute of injury time.

The player received the ball at the edge of the box and looked up to see a crowd of defenders in front of him. He took the ball to his right and curled one past everyone, leveling the scoreline.

Minutes after the equalizer, Lalliansanga was at it again. A strike from outside was deflected and fell at the player's feet. Lalliansanga had no trouble converting the chance as Yan Law's side won the game in its dying moments.

