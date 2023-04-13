Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC: Juggernauts hammer the I-League outfit to keep their Super Cup playoff hopes alive

Odisha FC, with a clinical performance in the second half, registered a 3-0 victory over I-League outfit Aizawl FC in their second Hero Super Cup 2023 group-stage fixture at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Thursday, April 13.

The Juggernauts dominated proceedings from the first whistle. Through Diego Mauricio, Odisha FC found a potent attacking outlet and were all over the Mizoram-based club in the opening exchanges. Victor Rodriguez put Mauricio through on goal in the 11th minute, but the Brazilian could only find the keeper's hands.

Despite half chances appearing for the ISL outfit, Aizawl managed to keep their composure in the defensive transitions. In the 28th minute, they were presented with a glorious opportunity of their own. Hruaitea found himself at the end of an inch-perfect corner kick and all he had to do was apply the finishing touch. However, the 23-year-old squandered the chance to pull Aizawl ahead.

The Kalinga Warriors ended the first half level on terms and only had ample attacking moves to show for the same.

Odisha FC switch up the gears in the second half against Aizawl FC

Odisha FC picked up in the second half right from where they ended the first. Isak Vanlalruatfela tested the Aizawl FC custodian right away with a curling effort, however, Hriatpuia produced a finger-tip save.

But Aizawl FC's resistance broke within a matter of minutes. From an Odisha FC corner, Aniket Jadhav managed to tuck the ball towards the goal, and the opposition defenders failed to clear their lines. Diego Mauricio, like the absolute poacher he is, nudged the unclaimed ball into the back of the net to give the Juggernauts the lead.

Once the deadlock was broken, Odisha were all over the Aizawl defense. They added a second in the 55th minute when Victor Rodriguez pulled off a silky move inside the opposition box and passed the ball into the bottom corner with ease.

As the game rolled deep into additional time, Mauricio once again tested the Aizawl FC shot-stopper from a distance and Vanlal Hriatpuia only managed to punch it into the path of Nandhakumar Sekar, who tucked it home with ease. Before the final whistle, Odisha were awarded a penalty but Hriatpuia salvaged his day with a crucial save.

The Juggernauts will now face Hyderabad FC in their final group-stage tie on Monday, April 17, while Aizawl FC will play for pride when they face East Bengal FC on the same day.

