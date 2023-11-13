Alex Sanchez fires another brace to take Gokulam Kerala to the top of I-League table

After sharing the spoils with Inter Kashi in their opening game, Gokulam Kerala have turned into an unstoppable force as they registered their third consecutive victory in the I-League on Monday (November 13).

The Malabarians defeated TRAU 2-0 to make the festive season for their fans better. Skipper Alex Sanchez led his team from the front and scored two goals to take his season tally to eight goals in four matches. With this win, Gokulam Kerala have also jumped to the top of the I-League 2023-24 standings.

Domingo Oramas' men dominated the game from the word go as Alex Sanchez opened the scoring in the very first minute.

From the right wing, midfielder PN Noufal sent a pinpoint cross into the box after controlling a long ball brilliantly. Sanchez gave defenders no chance and headed the ball into the bottom right corner to open the scoring.

The Malabarians doubled their lead quickly after TRAU gifted them a goal in the 16th minute. TRAU goalkeeper Mithun Samanta mishandled a backpass from defender Clinton Khuman, and Alex Sanchez made no mistake in punishing them for the howler.

Gokulam Kerala see-off TRAU despite being one man down in the second half

After conceding two goals, TRAU settled into the game, but they were not threatening in the attacking third.

TRAU got an opening in the second half after Gokulam Kerala goalkeeper Devansh Dabas got a red card in the 62nd minute for a foul on striker Ibrahim Balde.

However, TRAU failed to make the most of the numerical advantage as the Malabarians parked the bus and gave nothing away in defense. TRAU tried their best to find a goal, but they failed to trouble Avilash Paul.

In the end, Alex Sanchez & Co. registered a 2-0 win to keep their winning bandwagon going.

Gokulam Kerala will now take on Shillong Lajong in their next I-League game, while TRAU will square off against Sreenidi Deccan in their next I-League 2023-24 fixture.