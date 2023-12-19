Alex Sanchez scores a brace as Gokulam Kerala sink Sreenidi Deccan 4-1 | I-League 2023-24

Gokulam Kerala put Sreenidi Deccan to the sword to end their five-game winless run in the I-League 2023-24 at the Deccan Arena on Tuesday, December 19.

It was an attacking masterclass from the Malabarians as they sealed the game's fate in the first half itself. They made a blistering start as Nili Perdomo opened the scoring in the 10th minute. The Spaniard won the ball right at the edge of the box and dribbled past the defenders before slotting it into the back of the net.

Sreenidi Deccan then tried to control the pace of the game by holding onto the possession. However, the Malabarians netted the second goal via a brilliant counterattack kickstarted by Sreekuttan VS in the 39th minute. He released a through ball to Nili from his own half and the latter sent a perfect pass to Alex Sanchez to score a tap-in.

Six minutes later, things turned worse for Sreenidi Deccan after Alex Sanchez stitched a perfect pass to Sreekuttan VS. The winger ran forward with the ball and made no mistake in slotting the ball to the near post. At the end of the first half, Gokulam Kerala had a decisive lead of 3-0.

Gokulam Kerala return to the winning ways amid goals galore

Sreenidi Deccan's defenders had a terrible day at the office as they made another mistake in the 52nd minute. The communication broke down between Sajid Dhot and Gomes, and Alex Sanchez pounced on quickly to register a brace.

The home side did score a consolation goal in the 74th minute after William Alves calmly scored from a penalty. But it came too late as Malabarians slowed down the game to run down the time left on the clock.

In the end, it was a comfortable 4-1 victory for Gokulam Kerala FC as they finally got back to the winning ways in the I-League 2023-24.