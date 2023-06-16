All the details about Anirudh Thapa's bombastic deal with Mohun Bagan Super Giants

Chennaiyin FC's Anirudh Thapa is all but set to join Mohun Bagan Super Giants ahead of the 2023-24 season on one of the most lucrative deals in Indian football history, as per reports on Friday, June 16.

According to sports news portal IFTWC, the 25-year-old is set to join the Mariners on a five-year deal. MBSG will pay the Marina Machans a whooping Rs. 3 crore in transfer fees to acquire the services of the Indian international. The Kolkata Giants, furthermore, will pay a hefty salary of Rs. 3 crore per year to the AIFF Elite Academy graduate.

Once the ISL outfits were made aware of Thapa's intention of moving away from the Chennai-based side, a bidding war emerged between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan, according to the reports.

The Green and Maroon Brigade were close to acquiring his services a year earlier but Thapa ultimately decided to sign a three-year contract with CFC. Now, with just a year left in his previous contract, Juan Fernando has been able to land his primary target. But he comes at a premium, as MBSG have had to dig through their funds to ensure the biggest deal in Indian football for the creative maestro.

How will Anirudh Thapa slot into the Mohun Bagan Super Giants system?

It's no secret that a couple of bouts with injuries have limited Anirudh Thapa's performance on the pitch at club level. However, the 25-year-old has been one of the top performers for Chennaiyin FC. So far, he has made 125 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and assisting 17 times.

Thapa's underwhelming performances have also been down to CFC constantly tinkering with their system under new coaches every season. As a result, Thapa has sometimes been limited to a deeper role or sometimes pushed into the attacking third.

However, Thapa's performances of late with the national side are a testament to the young midfielder's calibre. With Joni Kauko's future at the club still in doubt and Hugo Boumous reported to be exiting, Ferrando could utilize Thapa in the center of the park to provide the creative option they've lacked so far.

Given his price tag, Thapa is expected to be one of the definite starters in the squad and can develop into a potent creative force for Mohun Bagan Super Giants and India over time.

