“All good things come to an end” - FC Goa winger Noah Sadaoui bids goodbye to the Gaurs

FC Goa winger Noah Sadaoui bid goodbye to the club after being part of the team for two years in the Indian Super League. He wrote a heartfelt post on his official Instagram handle, thanking the management, staff, and fans for his time in Goa.

Sadaoui expressed his gratitude for his time with the Gaurs, describing the two-year journey as a mix of highs and lows, yet meaningful. Despite bidding farewell, he wished the team continued success.

“Dear Gaurs, I can’t put into words how much my time here meant to me. It’s been a rollercoaster journey over the last two years filled with ups and downs but one that will always have a special place in my heart,” Noha Sadaoui wrote on Instagram

“I would like to thank the management, staff and everyone involved at the club from the bottom of my heart for making my two seasons here an absolute breeze. Most importantly I would like to thank the fans for being the heartbeat of my time here in Goa,” he added.

“You guys have kept me going from Day 1 and for me football is all about the vibes and the energy that you get from the fans which translates onto the pitch. I’m forever grateful for the constant love and support I received from all you Gaurs and it’s something I’ll never ever forget,” he wrote.

“Goa will always have a special place in my heart for the rest of my life and I hope one day you guys achieve everything you’ve ever dreamed of and deserve All good things come to an end but in life we always gotta remember the good times and keep smiling. Till next time, Força Goa,” he concluded.

Noah Sadaoui is set to join Kerala Blasters FC in ISL 2024-25

Noah Sadaoui signed for FC Goa in the Indian Super League ahead of the 2022-23 season. He scored his first goal for the club in the team’s first game against Chennaiyin FC in a 2-0 win. In 43 ISL appearances so far, Noah has nettered on 20 instances with 14 assists.

Notably, FC Goa was knocked out of the ISL 2023-24 in the semi-final over Mumbai City FC with a 0-2 loss. In the ISL 2023-24, Noah Sadaoui scored 11 goals, including a hat-trick, besides five assists. Reportedly, Sadaoui has agreed on a two-year contract with Kerala Blasters FC.

Kerala Blasters FC secured 10 wins, suffered nine losses, and settled for three drawn clashes, picking up 33 points at the fifth position in the tally Sadaoui's addition to the club would provide a much-needed boost to change the team's fortunes in the upcoming ISL season.

Besides, Kerala Blasters also bid farewell to Ivan Vukmanovic as a head coach. He guided the club to playoffs on three instances and to the final on one instance.