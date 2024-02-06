"Although Hyderabad fought well, we kept our focus till the end" - Odisha FC's Isak Ralte after 3-0 win over the Nawabs | Indian Super League 2023-24

Isak Vanlalruatfela, fondly known as 'Ralte', is one of the finest young players to come up in Indian football.

Signed by Odisha FC from Aizawl FC in 2020, Ralte has showcased his skills in the Indian Super League (ISL) since then.

The 22-year-old winger also displayed his wares in Odisha FC's 3-0 victory over Hyderabad FC at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Monday and took the Nawabs' full-backs by surprise with his raw pace and control on the ball. He even provided the assist for Roy Krishna's goal.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after the game, Ralte stated that the result was thanks to the grace of God upon him and his teammates.

"It is all due to God's grace. I cannot thank God enough for giving me and my team the opportunity to put up such a good performance in this game. All the boys worked really nicely, and our coach (Sergio Lobera) guided us well. Although Hyderabad fought well, we kept our focus till the end and picked up all three points. Winning the game was crucial," said Ralte.

Ralte also praised coach Sergio Lobera for instilling a winning mindset in the Odisha side.

"I think everyone in the team knows their role well, and that can only be due to the effect that Coach Lobera has had. He tells us what we need to do before each game and informs us what our roles are. We know well beforehand the tactics and strategies that we have to follow. All we need to do is work hard. The result - as was the case in this game - is thanks to God's grace," he added.

"I am sure that Hyderabad will see good days soon" - Isak Ralte

Ralte thanked God for his team's 3-0 win over Hyderabad on Monday. (OFC Media)

Ralte was seen smiling around and talking to some of the Hyderabad FC players after the game, a lot of whom were known to him and were indeed, his friends.

The Yellow and Black, owing to the dire financial situation at the club, have had to play largely with players promoted from their reserves and Under-19s.

However, these young players - Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Ramhlunchhunga, Abdul Rabeeh, Sajad Parray, Lalchhanhima Sailo, and Joseph Sunny - impressed the sparse crowd gathered at the Maidaan and drew applause from them after the game.

Ralte too appreciated the effort shown by the young Nawabs and said that good times will soon come for Hyderabad, who are ranked last in the league table.

"Yes, I have quite a few friends in the Hyderabad team, and they played extremely well today. None of them were afraid to take on the senior and experienced players we had; that proves how much they care for the club and how much they want to succeed. I am sure that Hyderabad will see good days soon; their players have proved that they are as good as anybody in the league," signed off Ralte.