Antonio Lopez Habas extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan

ISL outfit ATK Mohun Bagan announced on Wednesday that they have extended the contract of head coach Antonio Lopez Habas for one year.

"#Mariners, we’ve got some great news for you! We are delighted to announce that Coach Antonio Lopez Habas has signed a one-year contract extension with #ATKMohunBagan!" the club posted on their official Twitter handle.

The contract extension with the Mariners will keep the Spaniard at the club until the 2021-22 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Antonio Lopez Habas led the erstwhile ATK outfit to two ISL titles in the 2014 and 2019-20 seasons. The 63-year-old continued his exceptional run even after the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan as he led ATK Mohun Bagan to the ISL final in their debut season. The coach, though, failed to win the final against Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan also lost out on winning the ISL Shield, having succumbed to Mumbai City FC in the final group stage game.

Habas guided the club to 12 wins, four draws and four losses in the recently-concluded edition of the ISL, which saw them finish second in the points table after the group phase.

Thanks to his continued excellence in the ISL, Habas is now the only coach to have featured in three finals in the history of the league thus far.

Antonio Lopez Habas to lead ATK Mohun Bagan in AFC Cup

The Mariners will make their first-ever AFC Cup appearance this season under the tutelage of Antonio Lopez Habas. They are grouped alongside Basundhara Kings, Maziya Sports, and a fourth team that will be confirmed after the qualifying round.

After missing out on the ISL trophy, Habas and his team will now shift all their focus on getting through the group stage of the AFC Cup.