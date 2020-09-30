Anwar Ali files court petition over 'right to play'  

When Anwar Ali played for the Indian U-17 side, it seemed as though a contract in the ISL was certainly waiting for him. Next came the U-20s and once again, the youngster proved that he was indeed the future of Indian football. Sure enough, a contract from Mumbai City FC found its way to his agent, something he promptly signed.

However, it was in Mumbai that he was diagnosed with a heart condition that rendered him incapable of not just playing for Mumbai City FC but also playing anywhere across India. The results of further tests with the Mumbai-based ISL club found their way to the AIFF, who then passed a ruling that he would be banned from playing any football within the country thereafter.

This ruling has clearly thrown young Anwar Ali's career into disarray with all the hopes and dreams he had of playing for the country dashed by this condition. However, recent developments and reports from the youngster's lawyer seem to suggest that he is moving to the courts in order to play the sport he loves so very much.

Speaking to the Times of India, Anwar Ali's lawyer, Amitabh Tewari went on to state that the letter from the AIFF to Mohammedan Sporting Club preventing Ali from training with the first team was in fact illegal and needed to be quashed.

"The AIFF wrote to Mohammedan Sporting directing them not to allow Anwar to do any strenuous activity including training with the first team. This letter is illegal and needs to be quashed. The AIFF does not have the power to do this," Ali's lawyer, Amitabh Tewari said.

The decision to allow Anwar to play for the second-division side Mohammedan Sporting will come following a report by the AIFF medical team headed by Vece Paes.

Looking for alternate career options within the AIFF for Anwar Ali

Earlier, the AIFF had released a statement stating that they were looking for alternate career options for Anwar Ali within the organization.

"We are looking at alternative career options for Anwar. He could be involved in talent identification for youth development. We could also help fast track his coaching licenses. We will find the best option for him," said Kushal Das - the AIFF general secretary.