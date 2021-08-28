Anwar Ali, India's star player at the U-17 World Cup, finally allowed to play competitive football after a long battle

After a long fight with the All India Football Federation, Indian defender Anwar Ali has finally been given permission to compete professionally. Ali was ruled out of competitive football after being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. He was signed by Mumbai City FC for their ISL campaign in 2019. However, reports from the medical revealed an abnormality relating to his heart.

Ali represented the country at the U-17 World Cup at home in 2017. He looked impressive and anchored the defense and grabbed headlines. However, life has not been easy for the footballer from Punjab since then.

Anwar Ali and his fight to get back to competitive football

Anwar Ali's medical reports led to more bad news as his contract with the Islanders was immediately terminated. The club went ahead with the decision after consulting with medical experts from France. The conclusion was that if Ali continued playing football, it would have an adverse effect on his heart.

After his deal with Mumbai City was terminated, Anwar was signed by Mohammedan Sporting Club. However, the AIFF intervened and barred the defender from competitive football.

There were doubts about the whole situation when the chairman of the English Football Association's cardiology panel, who was also the lead cardiologist for the London Olympics, cleared Ali to play. He said that the defender could definitely compete at the top level if he was made aware of the risks and given proper treatment.

Ali decided to take things to court. He also posted a message on his social media, which garnered a lot of views. The defender claimed that his 'right to livelihood' had been challenged. After a long battle, the Delhi High court ruled the case in favor of Ali and granted him the right to play competitive football.

Ali will have to produce an affidavit claiming full responsibility and also details of medical precautions to be taken by him and the club he will represent in the future. The AIFF released an official statement after their making a decision during an executive meeting.

"Based on the recommendation of the AIFF medical committee, the executive committee have asked former junior Indian international Anwar Ali to produce an affidavit claiming full responsibility, along with details of the medical precautions to be taken by him and his prospective club to make him eligible to play competitive football," the statement said.

