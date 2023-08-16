Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a commanding 3-1 victory against Nepalese side Machhindra FC in the 2023-24 AFC Cup preliminary round on Wednesday (August 16). An unlikely brace from Anwar Ali, accompanied by a goal from Jason Cummings effectively sealed their place in the final playoff round.

The Mariners, who named a formidable lineup that included new signings Sahal Abdul Samad and Jason Cummings, started the game strongly, as Machhindra allowed them space in the middle of the park.

Sahal was heavily involved in the opening stages and came close to finding the back of the net in his first start for the club. However, his powerful effort from outside the box was parried away by goalkeeper Bishal Shrestha.

Despite their persistent efforts to breach the Nepalese side’s defense, Mohun Bagan struggled to find the crucial finishing touch, largely due to Shrestha. Cummings had two huge chances to score his first goal in India but the goalkeeper was there to deny him once again.

In the wake of Cummings' near-misses, defenders Hamill and Subhasish Bose also had clear-cut chances in the first half. While Shrestha saved Hamill's attempt, Macchindra's defenders heroically blocked Bose's close-range shot on the goal line.

With seven minutes remaining in the half, the Salt Lake Stadium breathed a sigh of relief. A set-piece provided the breakthrough for the Mariners. However, this time, Anwar Ali beat his marker to score a towering header to help his side take the lead.

Mohun Bagan were in complete control in the first half despite the slender lead. They prevented Machhindra FC from registering a single shot on target and could have extended their lead if not for Shrestha’s impressive saves.

Mohun Bagan Super Gaint secure victory despite late pressure from Machhindra FC

The Mariners continued to penetrate Machhindra FC’s defense in the second half, with Sahal and Cummings once again forcing saves from Shrestha.

Recognizing the requirement for changes, Ferrando opted for attacking substitutes, bringing in Manvir Singh in place of Asish Rai, and substituting Hugo Boumous with Dimitri Petratos.

These changes proved fruitful as Mohun Bagan upped their intensity, with Manvir Singh testing Shrestha in goal with his first shot of the match. Their second goal arrived around the hour mark courtesy of their marksman Jason Cummings.

Petratos played an inch-perfect through ball to his strike partner and Cummings rounded the keeper before gently slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Nonetheless, Machhindra FC managed to reduce the deficit against the run of play with only 12 minutes of regular time remaining. Afeez Oladipo, previously on target in the AFC Cup qualifier against Paro FC, capitalized on a free-kick opportunity to create a tense atmosphere at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Mohun Bagan, however, finally put the game to bed in the 85th minute through a set-piece situation yet again. This time, Petratos' inswinging free-kick found an unmarked Anwar Ali, who calmly guided the ball into the net, securing his second goal of the evening.

The Mariners eventually sealed the game, securing their berth in the final qualifier round against Dhaka Abahani FC on August 22.