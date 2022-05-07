Appu Jose named Hyderabad FC’s sporting director; Thangboi Singto, Shameel Chembakath promoted

Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 champions Hyderabad FC (HFC) confirmed three crucial appointments ahead of the upcoming season on Friday, 6 May.

A press release stated:

“In line with the club’s vision, Hyderabad FC is delighted to announce that Appu Jose will be the new Sporting Director of HFC. Meanwhile, Thangboi Singto has been appointed as the club’s Technical Director, and Reserve Team Head Coach Shameel Chembakath has been promoted as the First Team Assistant Coach ahead of the upcoming ISL season.”

As the new sporting director of HFC, Appu Jose will be in charge of taking forward the club’s vision and philosophy. He will coordinate with the head coach and other technical staff for all technical matters. His core responsibilities will involve scouting, recruiting and transfer decisions of players as well as technical and sporting staff recruitment.

Thangboi Singto, who served as the club’s first team assistant coach over the last two seasons, will now be the technical director. In his new role, the AFC Pro License holder is expected to build the club’s youth structure, which forms a key part of the HFC philosophy. He will nurture and oversee various HFC Club and Academy partnerships in Telangana as well as other parts of the country.

The press release informed:

“Singto will also assist in building the football ecosystem in the region, especially Hyderabad, and will work closely with the respective stakeholders. One of the core areas he will also focus on is the Coach Education and Train the Trainers program that will see coaches progress through the club and its partners.”

Shameel’s promotion, meanwhile, will give him a great platform to work closely with head coach Manolo Marquez and add value to the senior team. While Coach Education will be one of the club’s key focus areas, the pathway for their development and progress is equally important. According to the HFC top brass, this appointment will encourage young aspiring coaches as well.

Speaking on the appointments, HFC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said:

“We have made three key appointments in the club, keeping in mind the club’s direction and vision. We want to build on last season’s success, and we believe we have the right team in place. I wish Thangboi, Appu and Shameel all the very best in their roles for the upcoming season.”

Under Shameel's stewardship, the HFC B squad are currently participating in the inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) in Goa.

