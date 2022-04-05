ARA FC edge past YWC in a seven-goal thriller; seal a berth in IWL 2022

Ahmedabad Racquet Association Football Club (ARA FC) created history on Tuesday as they piped the Young Welfare Club to win 4-3 in the final game of the Indian Women's League 2022 Qualifiers.

Kiran scored an 87th-minute winner at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi as ARA FC finished at the top of the league standings after winning all their matches.

With the victory, the side from Gujrat sealed their spot in the IWL 2022, which kicks off on April 15. The Ahmedabad club are the first team from the state to make it into India's top division league in men's or women's football.

Coming into the game, both teams were unbeaten in their other two qualifier games and had six points apiece. The game turned into an eventual 'winner takes it all' contest. ARA FC started the game on the front foot as the breakout star of the qualifiers, Shreya Oza, tucked home two quick goals in the ninth and 16th minutes.

The Ahmedabad side continued their domination but failed to make the most of the chances that came their way. However, their opponents from Imphal weren't ready to give up. Salam Rinaroy Devi's long-range effort in the 27th minute ricocheted off the bar and went into the net to pull a goal back for YWC.

While the spurring continued, ARA FC went into half-time maintaining their slender lead. In the second half, YWC came out firing and it was through Hoineihat that the Manipur-based team restored parity in the 53rd minute. The game was perfectly set up for a frantic ending, with both teams growing desperate.

In the 68th minute, Anju reclaimed the lead for ARA FC but minutes later, Remo Thokchom came through for YWC. With the stage perfectly set for an exciting finish, Kiran rose to the occasion as she stabbed the ball home minutes away from the final whistle.

After an incredible run at Qualifiers, where they were unbeaten and scored 27 goals in just three games, ARA FC will now head to Bhubaneswar for the IWL season. Their victory and qualification to the top division will hopefully start a new chapter in the history of Indian football where Gujrat will take charge.

Meanwhile, Shreya Oza ended the IWL Qualifiers as the top scorer with eight goals, followed by Kiran with six and Anju with four. The goalscoring charts highlighted the absolute dominant display by ARA FC over their three games.

