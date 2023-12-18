Arana Sadaba assists twice to help Namdhari FC stun TRAU | I-League 2023-24

Namdhari FC registered their second win in I-League 2023-24 with a 2-1 victory over TRAU in a closely fought encounter on December 17, Sunday. The match was nothing short of a spectacle as both teams brought intensity from the get-go.

Namdhari's defender Saurabh Bhanwala opened the scoring in the 35th minute. He jumped highest to get his head onto a looped ball played into the box by Imanol Arana Sadaba, giving the Punjab-based club side a 1-0 lead. Rafique Ali Sardar got a hand to the ball but let it sneak into the goal.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Danish Aribam found the back of the net for TRAU in the 40th minute to level the score at 1-1. Namdhari thought they cleared his header just in time but the attempt crept inside the goal line.

Namdhari FC's striker Sandeep Singh received a cautionary yellow card in the dying minutes of the first half. 23-year-old striker Jaskaranpreet Singh also got into the referee's book 17 minutes into the second half.

Ghanaian midfielder Abraham Okyere was booked in the 65th minute for a foul before Namdhari striker Harmanpreet Singh picked up a booking in the final minutes of the second half.

Manvir Singh scored the match-winning goal in the 76th minute. Arana Sadaba took the corner from the left and played it into the box, where Manvir headed it into the net to make the score 2-1.

How are Namdhari FC and TRAU doing on the I-League 2023-24 points table?

As a result of this hard-fought win, Namdhari FC are currently placed 11th in the points table with eight points from 10 matches. They have managed only a couple of wins so far in the I-League 2023-24, losing six times.

Meanwhile, TRAU have slipped to the bottom of the table. They have four points from 10 matches, courtesy of one win and a draw. Their only win came against Inter Kashi (3-0) earlier this month.

TRAU will take on Rajasthan FC away from home at the Kalyani Stadium on December 22. Namdhari FC, on the other hand, will lock horns with Shillong Lajong on Saturday, December 23 at the SSA Ground No. 1.