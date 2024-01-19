Argentina likely to play friendlies in Kerala next year - Sports Minister V Abdurahiman

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has confirmed that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has expressed interest in sending their national team to Kerala for a couple of friendlies. Lionel Messi and company are set to travel in October next year.

Abdurahiman took to his official Facebook handle to confirm the much-awaited announcement. It came after an online discussion with the representatives of AFA, Pranabjyoti Nath IAS (Kerala Sports Secretary), and Navas Meeran (President of Kerala Football Association).

Speaking about the golden opportunity to host friendly matches in Kerala, V Abdurahiman stated:

"The possibilities of the friendly match with our team and various levels that can be co-operated with Argentina in the development of Kerala's football were discussed in detail in the online meeting held today with Argentina Football Association representatives."

"Argentina has expressed its willingness to cooperate actively with Kerala in the field of football," he continued. "Argentina national team will play two friendly matches in Kerala. They have also expressed interest in cooperating with the Kerala government's goal training project and to train 5000 children."

Argentina were scheduled to play in Kerala in June 2024

In June last year, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) rejected a proposal to host the reigning world champions, Argentina, for a friendly match in India. The AIFF cited funding to be the main reason, as their appearance fee was approximately ₹32-40 crore.

Bangladesh too backed out for the same reason. Thus, Lionel Messi's men had to change their plan and play Australia (in Beijing) and Indonesia (in Jakarta) instead, on June 15 and 19, respectively.

Admitting that Kerala was supposed to host Argentina in an international friendly in June 2024, the minister went on to add:

"Even though the Argentina national team expressed desire to play in India, the news that India lost that opportunity due to the fact that it could not afford a huge expense created a huge disappointment among the football lovers of Kerala. Hence, an invitation was sent out by the state government last year."

"The AFA has expressed willingness and informed that they will come to play in June 2024," he added. "But, the difficulty was informed since it was monsoon season at that time in Kerala which made them postpone it to October 2025."

Elated that the dream of hosting La Albiceleste in front of a passionate and vociferous Kerala crowd is about to turn into reality next year, he said,

"Although the organization of this friendly match will be a very difficult one, it will be a great gift that can be given to the football lovers in Kerala and a great motivation for our athletes. The belief and realization that the arrival of the Argentina national football team to Kerala and the excitement that our people have expressed since this news came. It's something that motivates you to keep going."

Argentina's previous international friendly in India was played on September 2, 2011, when they faced Venezuela at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. They won the match by a 1-0 margin, with Nicolas Otamendi breaking the deadlock in the 67th minute of the game.