"As a club, we are able to show how strong we are" - Mohammedan SC's head coach on being the only side from Kolkata in contention for Durand Cup title

Mohammedan SC will lock horns with Mumbai City FC for the first semi-final clash of the Durand Cup 2022. The two sides will square off at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, September 14.

Mohammedan head coach Andrey Chernyshov and defender Shaher Shaheen were present at the virtually-held press conference ahead of their side's clash against the Islanders.

Speaking at the press conference, the Russian football coach highlighted how important this clash is, given that they are the only club from Kolkata in contention for the prestigious title. He said:

"This is a good thing for us as a club. As a club, we are able to show how strong we are. The Durand Cup is a prestigious tournament and this season many teams from the ISL participated in it. We must now fight for our club and our supporters.

"We will fight for this city because now maybe some supporters of ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will cheer for us. Yes, this brings pressure but it is also normal in football."

Chernyshov is aware of the quality of ISL outfit Mumbai City FC and has watched the side's last few matches to assess his own approach to the game. On that note, he said:

"This is a very strong team who will play against us tomorrow. They have many good players and also have good organization. They are a good team but also come with a few problems which we could use to our benefit. We are expecting a very interesting game."

Mohammedan SC's Shaher Shaheen not succumbing to pressure

Mohammedan SC's defender Shaher Shaheen has been an important part of their backline in the ongoing Durand Cup. The Saudi Arabian defender considers the semi-final as good as any other competitive game. He said:

"It's normal pressure, just like every game. It doesn't matter who the team is. If we keep our concentration and are able to organize ourselves as a team, there shouldn't be any problem."

Mohammedan SC may seek to fulfil the shortcomings of last season by overcoming the challenge posed by Mumbai City FC.

Edited by Ankush Das