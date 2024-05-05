"As soon as we scored the first one, we knew we were on a good pathway" - Mumbai HC Petr Kratky on their 2023-24 ISL Cup final victory

As the leather orb kissed the frame on multiple occasions and Mumbai City's efforts from gilt-edge opportunities were miscued, a sense of helplessness seemed to linger on the sidelines for coach Petr Kratky. Though he claimed otherwise during the press conference, one couldn't help but sense a tinge of dejection.

Yet, when the players looked to him for motivation, Kratky knew there was no better choice than to put on a valiant charade and spur them on. Instilling confidence into his players thoroughly, it ultimately paid off in the 53rd minute when Jorge Pereyra Diaz neutralized the first-half strike from Jason Cummings in the 2023-24 ISL Cup Final.

During the press conference, the MCFC gaffer underlined that the equalizer rejuvenated the group and reignited their belief.

“We just tried to stay positive and keep believing. As soon as we scored the first one, we knew that we were on a good pathway. We scored the second and the third and we knew we were done,” Kratky averred (via the ISL official website).

For the entirety of the regulation time, Mumbai were the superior team on the pitch, even when they trailed. They had 20 attempts in comparison to Mohun Bagan's eight and were ultimately rewarded for their approach.

"We were better in the first half in terms of football, in my opinion. Yes, we conceded the goal because Mohun Bagan SG is a quality team. Dimitri Petratos can shoot and Jason Cummings is always there to tap it in. We know they are a dangerous team but our approach was totally different than what it was two weeks ago. The boys executed it and we got rewarded,” Kratky added.

Petr Kratky asserts the need to stay humble in the face of ISL Cup glory

Des Buckingham's unforeseen departure midseason, Petr Kratky rushes in, results evade the Islanders initially, senior players switch ships, injury tally builds on, Mohun Bagan spoils the League Shield party - Mumbai's road to the ISL Cup hasn't been smooth sailing at all. But it's the lows that often add a bit of character.

What does the trophy mean to Kratky after the topsy-turvy season he just braved through?

“It means we are on a good pathway. Again there were obstacles in front of us during the season when we had hard times and good times. But we were privileged to get to two finals in front of a fantastic crowd. Once we lost we had to learn from it and the second chance we had, we took it. Sometimes in football, you get lows and highs. Very proud of the group and how we handled it," Kratky said.

"It means a lot to the club. For me and my family as well. Because it's not easy. You don't get this opportunity all the time every year. We are grateful but we have to stay humble and just keep working,” he expressed.

Humility in victory is the hallmark of champions and Kratky oozed that essence with his entire demeanour throughout the night. For Mumbai, winning is more of a habit, and the Czech tactician understands it to a tee. Now, this brewing synergy between a capable team and a hungry coach could spell trouble for the hopeful ISL clubs in the upcoming season.