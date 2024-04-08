The moment Ashique Kuruniyan learned about the extent of his injury, he faced difficulty in accepting the news. The 26-year-old suffered an ACL tear in September last year during India’s games against Thailand and Iraq in the King’s Cup and quickly realized that it could potentially sideline him for the entire season.

But rather than fixating on the injury, Ashique has seemed to channel the doubts and negative emotions into something positive. He has prioritized focusing on the next steps, an approach that has benefitted him in his journey to recovery.

The Mohun Bagan winger also views this setback as an inherent part of being a footballer and believes that it will only contribute to his growth as he continues to mature as a player.

Kuruniyan was present in Chennai to attend a tournament organized by Apollo Tyres, where the winning team earns the opportunity to visit Manchester United’s iconic home ground, Old Trafford, and play alongside footballing legends.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda during the event, he shared insights into his recovery journey and the challenges it has posed.

"I’m certainly getting better and it’ll take another two more months to return to the pitch, but there is no specific timeline at the moment. Initially, the injury was very difficult for me. I was concerned about the duration of recovery and the number of matches I would miss," he said.

"But I realized that rather than dwelling on it, I should focus on how I recover and perform after an eight-month absence. Getting injuries is normal in football, it’s something every player can go through. But in this period, the club and the national team have supported me well. Ultimately, it has been a massive learning process for me. Now I should ensure not to get the recurring injuries after this," Kuruniyan added.

Kuruniyan also revealed that his teammates, or ‘friends’ as he mentions, were instrumental in his recovery process. He also dedicated time to analyzing games, focusing on areas for improvement upon his return to the pitch.

"During this time, I watched games played by both the club and the national team, looking at the mistakes and where I can improve on. I looked at what I can do to prevent recurring injuries and get fitter. I have also interacted with my teammates at Mohun Bagan a lot and they’ve helped me during this tough period as well. They are all my friends and I speak with them after every game. Of course, the race for the Shield is getting tight now, but the team is very confident and motivated to win it," he stated.

Shifting the focus to the national team, the dazzling winger expressed his profound disappointment at missing out on the AFC Asian Cup held in January. Kuruniyan has played a crucial role under Igor Stimac, making over 30 appearances for the country since his debut in 2018.

However, following his injury setbacks, whether coincidental or not, India has only managed to secure one victory in their last nine games. Their recent defeat to Afghanistan in Guwahati has further hindered their chances of qualifying for the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

When quizzed about his thoughts on the recent struggles, Kuruniyan responded:

"One aspect that saddens me is not being able to participate in the Asian Cup. But I’m only 26 years old and fully confident that we will qualify for the next tournament in three years’ time."

"In terms of the qualifiers, we are still second in the table and have a chance to play in the third round. I have a huge faith and hope in the team because we have many good players. But sometimes in football, things happen. We could win by a big margin one day and suffer a defeat against the same opponent on another. The important thing is focusing on the next actions and getting better," he continued.

“Getting experienced coaches can impact the development of young players” - Ashique Kuruniyan

There has been considerable discussion regarding India being a ‘sleeping giant’ in football, with one of the contributing factors being the insufficient attention given to grassroots development.

Ashique has previously voiced support for the advancement of grassroots football, while recognizing the importance of providing better support for young players.

When asked about the changes he believes would enhance opportunities for up-and-coming players, he responded:

"First, we need to prioritize investing in youth by providing quality pitches not only for matches but also for training. This is a crucial aspect. Getting experienced coaches can also impact the development of young players. So, it’s essential to develop coaches in India, while also trying to bring those who have gained exposure by coaching in Europe."

While Kuruniyan played in Spain for Villareal’s C team, one enduring question always arises - why do numerous talented Indian players refrain from challenging themselves by looking for opportunities abroad and experiencing different playing conditions?

According to Ashique, there are various contributing factors to this issue. However, he contends that the age at which a player begins playing professionally varies significantly in India compared to Europe, which has contributed to India’s struggles of playing in other conditions.

"In India, many youngsters start playing at a later age, around 15 or 16, compared to Europe and other countries. So, even at the age of 24 or 25, a player is considered relatively young in India due to the delayed start. In comparison, in Europe, we often see 15 or 16-year-olds performing in top-tier football and showing a higher level of maturity. That’s the difference," he said.

"If you are young and have the talent, you have the opportunity to explore and potentially move to Europe to get better. But, if you’re over 20 and only develop maturity later, it becomes increasingly difficult to play in other countries," Kuruniyan added.

There have also been numerous questions regarding the impact of foreign players in the Indian Super League and whether they overshadow the development of younger players, ultimately hindering their progress.

A notable instance is that most ISL clubs have favored foreign strikers, resulting in India’s inability to find a successor for Sunil Chhetri, who will turn 40 this year.

When asked for his opinion on this matter, Ashique said:

"Normally, in the ISL, every team wants to win. So, foreign players often hold crucial roles in attacking positions, particularly as strikers. I believe it would be beneficial to implement rules to include at least one Indian striker or ensuring that a striker receives a minimum of half an hour or more of playing time. But again, it is tough, since the focus is on winning. Ultimately, we have to adapt," he concluded.

There is no doubt that Ashique Kuruniyan’s absence has been felt by both Mohun Bagan SG and the Indian national team. However, he is on the path to complete recovery, and it appears that he has emerged from this challenging period with greater clarity and experience, which will undoubtedly benefit Indian football.