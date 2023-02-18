ATK Mohun Bagan sealed a crucial three points as they defeated Kerala Blasters by two goals to one at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, February 18.

The game started with both sides showing intent and looking to find gaps in the midfield. But it was the Blasters who stuck first, with Dimitrios Diamantakos completing a brilliant team move. However, the hosts immediately bounced back and equalized in a set-piece situation.

Dimitri Petratos’ whipped delivery into the box saw Carl McHugh steer his header past Prabhsukhan Gill. The Tuskers continued to push forward and had a few chances to go into the lead, but the entertaining half ended with a scoreline of 1-1.

The Mariners began the second half like they meant business. The Blasters struggled to get hold of the ball and were forced to defend in the first quarter of the second half. After a period of sustained pressure, Rahul KP was awarded a second yellow card for a poor challenge, which turned the game in the hosts’ favor.

ATK Mohun Bagan took full advantage of the situation as McHugh scored his second goal of the night with around twenty minutes on the clock left. They eventually sealed all three points and secured a playoff berth, much to the relief of Juan Ferrando.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the Mariners fared against Kerala Blasters.

ATK Mohun Bagan player ratings

Vishal Kaith [7]

Made some smart saves and wasn’t at fault for the goal. ATK Mohun Bagan dominated the second half, so he had very little to do.

Asish Rai [7]

Bombed forward when he had the chance, but he was pinned back as the Blasters dominated. He was influential in the second half and should have won a penalty for his side.

Brendan Hamill [7.5]

Hamill defended solidly and displayed his experience. His passing was also on point as he started several moves from the back.

Pritam Kotal [7.5]

Kotal made some crucial tackles and did well defensively when called upon. He was also progressive with the ball as he made 10 passes into the final third.

Subhasish Bose [7.5]

Bose was booked but dealt with Rahul KP well. However, it was his attacking display that caught the attention. He was given the license to push forward and made full use of it, making 16 passes into the final third and creating a chance.

Glan Martins [7]

Martins played deeper and facilitated McHugh to make attacking runs. He cleaned up the loose balls and dominated the midfield battle. Ferrando is certainly getting the best out of him.

Carl McHugh [9]

McHugh scored ATKMB’s first goal and was tidy when he had the ball. He grew into the game and eventually scored another stunning goal from the edge of the box. It is fair to say that the night belonged to the Irishman.

Manvir Singh [8.5]

Manvir made some good runs down the flanks but lacked the final ball in the first half. However, he was more involved in the second half and his header almost found the back of the net. Additionally, Manvir created three chances and provided an assist for McHugh’s second goal.

Hugo Boumous [6]

Boumous returned after three games and had some neat touches in the first half. However, he was substituted, as Jaun Ferrando decided to protect him for the remaining games.

Ashique Kuruniyan [8]

Ashique had a golden opportunity to score early in the game, but he fluffed his chance. He certainly influenced the game from the left side and caused problems for Nishu Kumar. Moreover, his close control dragged the Blasters around and created space for his teammates.

Dimitri Petratos [8.5]

Petratos was once again the star of the show for the hosts and assisted his side’s opening goal. The team is built around him as he created several opportunities from wide areas.

Substitutes

Federico Gallego [7]

Gallego rose to the occasion and added some zest in midfield. His ball retention ability was good, but he did not make an impact in the final third.

Puitea [6.5]

Puitea was energetic in midfield and kept the game moving. He held his position defensively as his side sealed all three points.

Slavko Damjanovic [6.5]

Called late in the game once his side took the lead and defended well in the last 10 minutes.

Liston Colaco [N/A]

Arrived too late to make an impact.

