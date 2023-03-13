ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Hyderabad FC to secure a spot in the final of the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League. After an enthralling encounter, the tie ended with both sides failing to score after extra time. The Mariners ultimately edged past the Nizams via a dramatic penalty shootout with a scoreline of 4-3.

It was a cagey start to the game as both sides looked to control possession and play out from the back. The hosts had their first opening of the match when Hugo Boumous’ clever pass found Manvir Singh, but the forward’s cut-back was intercepted by Sahil Tavora.

The Nizams had a couple of openings as well, but Mohun Bagan’s defense stayed in shape and restricted their opponents.

The game's first shot on target arrived in the 18th minute, but Manvir’s header from the six-yard line was tame and comfortably collected by Gurmeet Singh.

The Mariners continued to pile on the pressure. After a subdued first-leg performance, Dimitri Petratos sprang into life as he got the better of his marker, but his effort in the 22nd minute was off-target.

Manvir then had Mohun Bagan’s best chance of the first half. He received the ball on the right flank and cut inside, but his powerful shot rattled the woodwork and went out of play, much to the relief of the Hyderabad fans.

Juan Ferrando’s side were intricate in possession and often found success with their third-man combinations. Nonetheless, the Nizams stood tall and were resolute at the back.

Mohun Bagan certainly dominated the first half and Hyderabad were pushed back and struggled to create chances for Bartholomew Ogbeche. But after three halves of intense football, the scoreboard remained at 0-0.

Hyderabad FC’s resilience forces extra time

ATK Mohun Bagan began the second half where they left off the first. With fluid rotations and quick one and two-touch passing, they appeared dangerous in the final third.

The first chance of the second half arrived in the 57th minute. Asish Rai, who was stationed high and wide on the pitch, received possession and whipped in a cross from the right flank. Boumous made a blindside move into the box, but his shot was saved by Gurmeet.

Hyderabad FC struggled to get going but kept the scores level. ATK Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, looked threatening but lacked precision in the final third.

After a period of end-to-end action, the Mariners had an opportunity to take the lead from a set-piece situation in the 80th minute. Petratos, who has seven assists to his name, delivered a stunning free-kick, but Slavko Damjanovic’s header was poor.

The Nizams had their first shot on target with just four minutes of regulation time left. Mohammad Yasir’s cross from the right side found substitute Javier Siverio, but his effort did not trouble Vishal Kaith.

Mohun Bagan certainly wanted to win the game in regulation time as they committed men forward. They had a couple of half chances from corners, but once again fluffed their lines. The 180 minutes could not separate both sides, so the game was set for extra time and possibly penalties to decide the winner.

Heartbreak for Hyderabad FC as ATK Mohun Bagan seal victory via penalty shootout

ATK Mohun Bagan continued to dominate possession in extra time, but both teams sat deeper and looked to avoid mistakes at the back. 19-year-old Lalrinliana Hnamte came close to scoring through a long-range effort, while Liston Colaco also had a chance for the Mariners.

However, the Nizams proved why they have been the best defensive side this season as their last-ditch blocks and clearances kept the scores level.

Manolo Marquez introduced Abdul Rabeeh in the second half of extra time and his pace and energy made a huge difference. However, it did not lead to any clear-cut chances and a spot in the finals was to be decided via penalties.

Joao Victor and Dimitri Petratos stepped up first for their sides and calmly slotted the ball into the net. However, Hyderabad FC’s Javier Siverio and Ogbeche missed their spot kicks while Federico Gallego and Manvir Singh scored for ATK Mohun Bagan.

After Rohit Danu powered his effort past Kaith, the Nizams were given a lifeline as Brendan Hamill scuffed his shot wide. With the score tied at 3-3 after Reagan Singh's successful spot-kick, Mohun Bagan were a kick away from sealing a spot in the finals.

Up stepped their skipper, Pritam Kotal, as their fate rested on his penalty. His strike ultimately sailed past a helpless Gurmeet Singh and Salt Lake erupted in delight. ATK Mohun Bagan will face Bengaluru FC in the final of the 2022-23 Indian Super League season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

