ATK Mohun Bagan triumphed over Hyderabad FC in dramatic fashion and secured a spot in the 2022-23 ISL final. There was nothing to separate the sides after extra time and the game was ultimately decided via a penalty shootout, where the Mariners overcame their opponents 4-3.

Juan Ferrando’s side started on the front foot with the likes of Manvir Singh and Dimitri Petratos coming close to scoring. The Nizams, on the other hand, struggled to get going and failed to create anything of significance in the first half.

The second half began in similar fashion as both sides battled hard in the middle of the park without any penetration in the final third. The tie eventually carried on into extra time, where the scores remained level.

Hyderabad FC’s Javier Siverio and Bartholomew Ogbeche missed their spot-kicks, while Brendan Hamill fluffed his chance for Mohun Bagan. The fate of the match rested in Mohun Bagan captain Pritam Kotal’s hands, who blasted the ball into the top corner, much to the dismay of the Hyderabad faithful.

Manolo Marquez’s side certainly gave it their all, but it wasn’t meant to be as the defending champions crashed out of the Indian Super League. On that note, let’s take a look at how the Nizams fared against the Mariners in the second leg of their semifinal.

Hyderabad FC player ratings

Gurmeet Singh [7]

Gurmeet made a huge save to deny Hugo Boumous in the second half. Two cleansheets across the two legs would have pleased him. However, he did not save any of ATK Mohun Bagan’s penalties in the shootout.

Nikhil Poojari [8]

Poojari restricted Kiyan Nassiri in the first half and Liston Colaco in the second. Unlike the first leg, he was pinned back as ATK Mohun Bagan dominated the proceedings, but he did his job well.

Overall, he made 10 passes into the final third and completed 71 percent of his passes.

Odei Onaindia [9]

Onaindia was a huge presence at the back for Hyderabad FC. His positional awareness and ability to intercept through balls kept the scores level. He made eight clearances and 12 recoveries in what was a dominant display.

Chinglensana Singh [8]

Sana Singh was impressive defensively but could have done better in possession, as he only completed three of his thirteen long passes. Nonetheless, he kept Boumous and Petratos at bay and won all his ground duels.

Akash Mishra [8]

Much like Poojari, Mishra was also forced to stay deeper due to Manvir Singh’s presence. However, he made some lung-busting runs from the full-back position with the ball and was excellent defensively.

Sahil Tavora [9]

Tavora was arguably the pick of the bunch for Hyderabad FC. He was everywhere on the pitch and put his body on the line for his side. The 27-year-old was tidy in possession as he completed 48 out of his 54 passes.

Tavora also made seven tackles, nine recoveries and won 13 out of his 15 ground duels.

Borja Herrera [6]

Herrera was provided space to attack in the first half, but he failed to create chances for Ogbeche. It was a disappointing night for the Spaniard as he was replaced around the hour mark.

Mohammad Yasir [6.5]

Yasir had his moments in the first half as he wriggled past players and looked to deliver crosses. However, he fizzled out in the second half and was substituted in the second half of extra time.

Halicharan Narzary [6.5]

It was a game of two halves for Narzary. He looked lively in the first half and combined well with Akash Mishra, while also helping his teammates defensively. However, he struggled to make an impact in the second half and was taken off in the 68th minute.

Joel Chianese [6]

Chianese wasn’t on the same page as his teammates. Despite making selfless runs to create space, he had heavy touches and created just one chance in the match.

Bartholomew Ogbeche [5]

The man for the big occasions failed to showcase his quality against ATK Mohun Bagan. Ogbeche lacked service, but he could have done better by holding up the ball and bringing his teammates into play.

He had the least touches among any outfield players who completed 90 minutes and missed his spot-kick in the shootout to cap off a poor night.

Substitutes

Joao Victor [7]

Victor brought in much-needed control in midfield and completed 36 of his 42 passes. He was also defensively sound, but lacked a creative spark. The Brazilian slotted home his penalty in the shootout.

Rohit Danu [6]

Rohit struggled to get going after coming on in the 68th minute. It was certainly not his best showing as he made wayward passes.

Javier Siverio [6]

Siverio added a physical presence in extra time, which was a reason for Hyderabad’s improved performance. However, his spot kick was expertly denied by Vishal Kaith, which clouded a decent showing.

Abdul Rabeeh [7]

Rabeeh brought energy to the side. He was direct and took on a tired Subhasish Bose, but did not create anything.

Hitesh Sharma [N/A]

Arrived late in the game and did not make an impact.

Reagen Singh [N/A]

Arrived in the 120th minute and brilliantly scored past Vishal Kaith in the shootout.

