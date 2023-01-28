ATK Mohun Bagan convincingly defeated Odisha FC 2-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium on January 28 to climb past FC Goa and Kerala Blasters to third place in the Indian Super League standings.

Mohun Bagan have struggled in front of goal in their recent outings, but it only took them three minutes to open the scoring against Odisha. Dimitri Petratos scored his sixth goal of the season as he calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner following a quick break.

As the half wore on, the game turned into a tight tactical battle, especially in midfield. ATK Mohun Bagan defended deep and looked to hit Odisha FC on the counter-attack, while the visitors failed to penetrate their opponents’ defense. The half ended 1-0 with both sides struggling to create chances.

The opening exchanges of the second half were similar to the first. But the cagey affair soon turned end-to-end, with ATK Mohun Bagan using Manvir Singh’s pace in their counter-attacks as the Juggernauts pushed for an equalizer.

After a period of sustained pressure, Juan Ferrando’s side scored their second goal to put the game to bed. Asish Rai's cross found Petratos, who had a simple tap-in to complete a brilliant team goal. The game ended with a scoreline of 2-0, as the Mariners secured another important three points.

On that note, let’s take a look at how ATK Mohun Bagan players fared against Odisha FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan player ratings

Vishal Kaith - 6.5/10: Kaith had a nervy moment in the opening minutes, but didn't have much to do in either half. His defense was outstanding as they conceded very few chances.

Asish Rai - 9/10: Asish was up against Nandhakumar and did well against the tricky winger. His energy and overlaps higher up the pitch were crucial for the Mariners.

The 23-year-old then probed forward to assist Petratos’ second goal. He was booked late in the game, but he is certainly growing in stature as the season progresses.

Pritam Kotal - 7.5/10: Kotal was composed when called upon and defended his box well. He put in a solid defensive shift for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Brendan Hamill - 8/10: Hamill managed to keep Diego Mauricio at bay. His experience and awareness at the back were much needed for the Mariners.

Subhasish Bose - 7/10: Bose made life difficult for Jerry. He did not make forward runs like Asish Rai, but made some crucial interceptions and was tidy in possession.

Glan Martins - 9/10: Martins’ first start for Mohun Bagan was excellent. He won second balls and duels all over the midfield as he restricted space for the Juggernauts. Additionally, Martins made six tackles, the most of any player in the game.

Carl McHugh - 8/10: McHugh was his usual confident and composed self in midfield. He had 66 touches and made seven passes into the final third. He also won six out of his ten ground duels to complete an outstanding display.

Manvir Singh - 8/10: This was Manvir’s second start since his injury and he showed some promising signs. It was his cross from the right flank that led to the first goal.

As the Juggernauts pushed forward, Manvir’s pace and runs behind provided a way forward for his side. Moreover, he also tracked back well to support his full-back.

Hugo Boumous - 8.5/10: After a few disappointing performances, Boumous was back to his brilliant best against Odisha FC. The 27-year-old dictated things for the home side and provided an assist for Petratos. Furthermore, he created the most chances in the game (3).

Ashique Kuruniyan - 7/10: Ashique started instead of Liston Colaco on the left flank and posed problems for Narender Gahlot. He worked hard throughout the game, but an unnecessary red card in stoppage time will overshadow his quality performance.

Dimitri Petratos - 9/10: Petratos expertly slotted in the opening goal from the edge of the six-yard box and scored a poacher’s goal for his second of the night. His hold-up play was also brilliant and he regularly brought others into play.

Substitutes

Liston Colaco - 7.5/10: Liston did the damage when he arrived late in the game. As the Juggernauts were chasing a goal, his pace and trickery caused all sorts of problems. He was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet as his shot narrowly missed the goal.

Federico Gallego - 7/10: Gallego replaced the influential Boumous and impacted the game on the break as Odisha FC started tiring. He teed up Liston, whose shot hit the post. A great option for Ferrando from the bench with just a few games left.

Puitea - 6.5/10: Puitea came in place of Martins and was tidy in and out of possession.

Slavko Damjanovic - 6.5/10: Damjanovic was called into action to protect the two-goal lead. He did well defending his box as his side secured a valuable three points.

Poll : 0 votes