ATK Mohun Bagan secured a resounding 5-1 victory against Gokulam Kerala FC in the Group C fixture of the Hero Super Cup at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Monday, April 10.

The Mariners started the game on a bright note and their fluid movements posed problems for Gokulam Kerala. It only took seven minutes for the ISL champions to open the scoring as they pounced on a mistake by Abdul Hakku.

Hugo Boumous won the ball back from the defender before teeing up Liston Colaco, who found the back of the net with a stunning effort.

Mohun Bagan continued to push forward and doubled their lead in the 25th minute. Asish Rai’s long-range pass found Colaco and the winger unleashed another venomous strike from 30 yards out that dipped and swirled past goalkeeper Shibin.

Boumous made it three on the stroke of halftime as the Mariners picked apart Gokulam Kerala’s defense once again. The first half ended with Mohun Bagan dominating the proceedings and scoring thrice past the Malabarians.

Juan Ferrando’s side started the second half from where they left off the first and scored their fourth of the evening courtesy of Manvir Singh. Their deft passing and approach play were once again on display, and Manvir completed a well-worked move.

Gokulam Kerala pulled a goal back late in the game, but Kiyan Nassiri scored in stoppage time for the Mariners to complete the rout.

On that note, let’s take a look at how ATK Mohun Bagan fared against Gokulam Kerala FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan player ratings

Arsh Shaikh - 7/10

Arsh was a passenger in the first half as Gokulam Kerala did not have any shots on target. He was composed with the ball and his handling was safe.

Asish Rai - 8/10

Asish’s energy and pace were a constant threat on the right flank, while he also defended well for large parts of the game. His diagonal pass resulted in an assist as Liston made full use of it to score his second goal.

Pritam Kotal - 7/10

Pritam was solid, as always, and made some crucial interceptions in the box in both halves. His passing was also accurate and tidy.

Slavko Damjanovic - 8/10

Damjanovic continues to impress with his ruthless defending. He restricted striker Sergio Mendigtxia and won most of his duels against the Spaniard.

Subhasish Bose - 7/10

Bose largely sat alongside his centre-backs in possession and rarely ventured forward, but he was effective when he did. Additionally, the left-back won several tackles and did his job defensively.

Carl McHugh - 7/10

McHugh kept the game moving with short and crisp passes. His defensive positioning was top-notch and also advanced to the forward areas on a few occasions.

Federico Gallego - 8/10

Gallego was composed in possession and slotted alongside McHugh flawlessly. Moreover, he made several line-breaking passes while his deft touches and interchanges with Boumous created several openings.

Hugo Boumous - 9/10

After an injury-ridden end to his ISL campaign, Boumous looked back to his best. He dictated the play from the middle of the park and capped off a brilliant performance with two assists and a well-taken goal.

Kiyan Nassiri - 8/10

Kiyan struggled to get into the game initially but grew in confidence towards the end of the first half. He set up Boumous with a brilliantly awaited pass that carved open Gokulam Kerala’s defense.

His tireless effort and determination would have pleased Ferrando and he was rewarded for his efforts with a fortunate goal.

Liston Colaco - 9/10

Liston’s form has been questioned many times this season, but the winger showcased his quality against Gokulam Kerala.

His first goal was a thing of beauty as he curled a powerful effort into the top corner. His second was even better, a thunderous strike from outside the box that flew into the back of the net.

His all-round play also stood out, as he was hungry to win possession and create chances for his teammates. Overall, Liston has put down a marker after a poor ISL season.

Manvir Singh - 8/10

Manvir failed to create any impact when he played centrally, but picked up the pace once he was moved wider. His movement off the ball was purposeful and he found the back of the net in the second half to continue his good form.

Substitutes

Tiri - 7/10

Tiri returned to action following a long-term injury and was a little rusty. But he looked calm in possession and made a few important clearances late in the game. Juan Ferrando will look to provide more game time for the defender during the Hero Super Cup.

Lalrinliana Hnamte - 7/10

Hnamte was active in possession and always looked to progress the ball into the forward areas. Ferrando’s trust in the youngster is growing as he continues to impress the Mohun Bagan faithful.

Sumit Rathi - 6/10

Rathi was confident when he came on and defended well when called upon.

Dimitri Petratos - 7/10

Mohun Bagan’s star player was surprisingly on the bench, but he certainly brought his flair once he came onto the pitch.

He dropped deeper and created an opportunity for Asish Rai late in the game with a glorious cross-field pass.

Puitea - 6/10

Puitea arrived late in the second half and was reliable with the ball.

