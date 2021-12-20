ATK Mohun Bagan appoints Juan Ferrando as head coach

ATK Mohun Bagan announced the appointment of their new head coach Juan Ferrando on Monday. The Mariners parted ways with Antonio Lopez Habas amid a poor run of form in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Juan Ferrando was coaching FC Goa before ATKMB reportedly triggered the release clause in his contract, allowing him to leave the Gaurs with immediate effect. Following his appointment, the 40-year-old said:

“I will give my 110% from day one so all fans can enjoy the best brand of football, and hopefully, we can celebrate together soon. I will consistently work towards helping our team give their best.”

Although ATK Mohun Bagan will be delighted to have acquired the services of an exciting young coach, FC Goa's Director of Football Ravi Puskur expressed his disappointment about how things transpired between the club and the manager. He said:

"We’re very disappointed to lose Juan. His decision to leave the club was rather unexpected and came as a surprise, particularly at this juncture of the season, where we are in the middle of the season. However, once he stated his stance and the release clause was activated, we were left with little alternative. I wish Juan the best for his future.”

Ravi Puskur further discussed how FC Goa were left unaware of Ferrando's decision to join ATK Mohun Bagan until yesterday morning.

Clifford Miranda to take over as interim head coach of FC Goa

As Juan Ferrando leaves for ATK Mohun Bagan, Clifford Miranda, who was serving as an assistant coach, will take charge of FC Goa's first team on an interim basis.

Miranda's first assignment will be negating the clash with Odisha FC on December 24. FC Goa are currently eighth in the points table with two wins, one draw and three defeats.

While the club seemed to be struggling in the initial phases of the 2021-22 season, Juan Ferrando marshaled his troops to stick to their attacking philosophy to play some of the most attractive football in the league.

Ferrando managed FC Goa for only one full ISL season, in which he guided them to the semi-finals of the competition. He was also in charge of the club during their first AFC Champions League campaign. In the 28 matches he managed FC Goa, Ferrando registered nine victories, 16 draws and six losses.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar