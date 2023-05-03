ATK Mohun Bagan defeat Hyderabad FC in dramatic fashion to clinch final AFC berth | Hero Club Playoffs

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Hyderabad FC 3-1 on penalties in the Hero Club Playoffs on Wednesday (May 3) to secure a spot in the preliminary round of the 2023-24 AFC Cup.

There was nothing to separate the sides after extra time, but the Mariners once again triumphed after a thrilling penalty shootout. The scene mirrored that we saw in the ISL 2022-23 semifinals.

Hyderabad were on the ascendancy in the initial stages and pinned back ATK Mohun Bagan. Mohammad Yasir and Borja Herrera’s deliveries from wide areas troubled the Mariners' defense on several occasions.

However, it was Juan Ferrando's men who took the lead against the run of play. Hyderabad’s midfield switched off and Hugo Boumous capitalized on the space afforded. He teed up an unmarked Dimitri Petratos, who made no mistake in slotting the ball into the net from close range.

Despite conceding, Manolo Marquez’s men continued to play with high intensity, targeting the flanks. Herrera even came close to equalizing in the 26th minute but scuffed his opportunity.

Towards the stroke of halftime, Yasir received the ball on the turn and hit the woodwork with a thunderous shot. The Nizams seemed to be in complete control, dominating the midfield battle, but the Mariners were disciplined, snuffing out every attempt to breach their backline.

However, Hyderabad’s pressure eventually paid dividends in the 44th minute. Herrera found space on the left flank to set up Joel Chianese with a perfectly timed cross. Chianese's side-footed attempt hit the back of the net, leveling the proceedings.

It was certainly a one-sided first half, with the Nizams recording ten shots compared to Mohun Bagan’s two. However, the scores remained at 1-1 at half-time with everything to play for after the interval.

Hyderabad FC struggle to convert their chances in the second half

Hyderabad FC started the second half from where they left off in the first. They had a chance to take the lead when Borja Herrera’s cross found Aaren D’Silva, whose movement was excellent. Unfortunately, D'Silva failed to wrap his feet around the ball.

Vishal Kaith was certainly the busier of the keepers and was called into action yet again around the hour mark. This time, Reagan Singh picked out Joel Chianese, but despite the latter striking the ball powerfully, he was denied by a good save from Kaith.

Hyderabad FC continued to test ATK Mohun Bagan’s custodian, but their failure to capitalize on their chances was a stumbling block. Chianese was guilty of missing several glorious chances in the second half.

The Mariners also struggled to get going as their forwards’ inability to make an impact in possession cost them.

Nevertheless, they managed to hold on and restrict the Nizams in the final quarter of the game. Both sides failed to break the deadlock in regular time, setting the stage for yet another nerve-wracking period of extra time to decide the winner.

ATK Mohun Bagan overcome Hyderabad FC in a penalty shootout yet again

Following the 90-minute mark, drama ensued as Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez was sent off for dissent in his final game for the club. Meanwhile, the game became stretched and an end-to-end contest, with ATK Mohun Bagan finally making inroads.

Dimitri Petratos had the first shot on target since their goal in the first half, but Anuj Kumar comfortably saved his effort. The Mariners' substitutes then began impacting the game, with Liston Colaco coming close to helping his side take the lead in the second half of extra time.

The winger’s pace left the opposition defense in its wake, but he sent his shot soaring over the bar. The extra 30 minutes ended with the same scoreline, with penalties set to decide the winner.

Joao Victor and Petratos converted their respective spot-kicks, but Sahil Tavora, Joel Chianese, and Odei Onaindia missed the target for Hyderabad FC. While Anuj expertly denied Carl McHugh’s penalty, Colaco and Kiyan Nassiri scored to secure another shootout victory for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Hyderabad FC will unquestionably be hard done by the result, as they had the better chances throughout the first 90 minutes. However, ATK Mohun Bagan were largely resolute at the back and displayed composure in the penalty shootout to ultimately emerge victorious.

