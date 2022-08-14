5 people in the ATK Mohun Bagan camp down with fever, Brendan Hamill tested positive for COVID-19

At least five members of the ATK Mohun Bagan FC (ATKMB FC) squad are down with fever. While Australian defender Brendan Hamill has already tested positive for COVID-19, others are awaiting their test reports, a source within the team confirmed to Sportskeeda on Sunday (August 14) afternoon.

According to the source, Hamill, midfielders Deepak Tangri and Ashique Kuruniyan, forward Manvir Singh and goalkeeping coach Angel Pindado are running high temperatures.

The source told Sportskeeda on condition of anonymity:

“Brendan, Ashique and our goalkeeping coach are suffering from high fever. Deepak and Manvir are feeling slightly better now, but they are still weak. The coach [Juan Ferrando] is very concerned and doesn’t want the team to interact with the media as our first Durand Cup fixture is just a few days away.”

ATKMB signed Hamill from A-League side Melbourne Victory on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee in June. The centre-back was roped in to replace Spanish defender Tiri, who was ruled out for seven to eight weeks after sustaining an ACL tear in May.

Hamill joined the team’s training session at the Mohun Bagan ground within a few hours of reaching Kolkata on August 3. Asked if the 29-year-old will be available for the Mariners’ first Durand Cup 2022 match against Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) on August 20, the source replied:

“Brendan is quite weak at the moment. I don’t think he will be available for our first two matches against Rajasthan United and Mumbai City FC. We’re hope he recovers before the derby as he’s integral to the coach’s plans.”

After their second Durand Cup fixture against Mumbai City FC (MCFC) on August 24, ATKMB will take on arch-rivals Emami East Bengal (EEB) in the season’s first Kolkata derby on August 28 at the Salt Lake Stadium. Their final Group B match is scheduled for August 31 against the Indian Navy at Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

ATK Mohun Bagan to square off against Chennaiyin FC in pre-season friendly

ATKMB will play their second pre-season friendly against two-time Indian Super League (ISL) winners Chennaiyin FC (CFC) at the Mohun Bagan ground this evening (Sunday, August 14).

Although Hamill and Kuruniyan will have to sit out, Ferrando is expected to rotate and give playing time to as many players as possible.

Riding on Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko’s brace, the Green and Maroon brigade beat last season’s I-League runners-up Mohammedan Sporting Club (MDSP) 2-1 in their first pre-season friendly last Saturday (August 6) at the Naihati Stadium.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar