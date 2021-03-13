ATK Mohun Bagan midfielder Brad Inman joins Western United FC on loan

ATK Mohun Bagan have loaned out their midfielder Brad Inman to A-League side Western United FC for the remainder of the season. The 29-year-old played for Odisha FC in the second half of the ISL season after he joined them on loan during the January transfer window.

Inman appeared in seven matches for his parent club before moving out to Odisha FC, where he found the net once in six appearances.

The midfielder will start training with Western United FC later this month after completing a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to come out on loan to Western United FC. I look forward to linking up with my new teammates and a talented squad at the conclusion of my mandatory quarantine period,” Brad Inman said.

Inman previously represented A-League side Brisbane Roar during the 2019/20 season before joining the ISL. He scored four goals in 25 matches for the Brisbane-based club.

Western United FC released a statement on how they are looking to utilize Inman's overseas experience to strengthen their attack.

“We are excited to add Bradden to the squad and strengthen our attacking options for the remainder of the season. With his lengthy overseas experience, we expect him to bring the cutthroat intensity into the team and see his quality on the field, while driving improvements in the team,” said Western United FC's General Manager Ante Kovacevic.

Western United FC next take on Brisbane Roar in A-League

Western United FC are currently 10th in the A-League standings with 11 points from nine matches. The club has won three games and lost four this season, while the remaining two matches ended in draws.

Western United FC will play their upcoming A-League fixture on 14th March against Brisbane Roar at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium as they aim to move up the points table.