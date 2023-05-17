ATK Mohun Bagan to officially be known as Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1

The ATK Mohun Bagan board of members has approved officially the renaming of the club to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, effective from June 1, 2023, the Kolkata giants announced in a statement on Wednesday, May 17.

Earlier in the year, on the day of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 victory, Sanjiv Goenka, the principal owner of the Green and Maroon Brigade, first made an announcement regarding the rechristening.

In the years since the merger with Atletico de Kolkata, legacy Mohun Bagan fans have protested the removal of the prefix 'ATK' from the club's name. However, those demands had been ignored all this while, upsetting the Green and Maroon supporters. The club's aficionados also resorted to boycotting matches to get their voices heard.

Finally, the announcement on the night of their ISL 2022-23 coronation amplified those celebrations as the pleas of the traditional fans were heard. No within two weeks, the new monicker "Mohun Bagan Super Giant" will be made official.

The announcement has been greeted with elation from the fanbase and is slated to bring harmony between the supporters and the management.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant to usher in a new era with renewed euphoria of their supporters

They are already the champions of the soil, will represent the country in the AFC Cup, and have assembled one of the most star-studded squads in the league. The only thing that held ATK Mohun Bagan was the off-field proceedings, specifically the displeasure of the fans with the management.

However, now with the era of Mohun Bagan Super Giants beginning, the supporters have growingly become involved with the club's proceedings and have promised to fill the stadium in numbers next season.

The Mariners already have the finest footballing talents, but with the enormous fanbase now on their side, they could turn into an invincible threat to every other ISL club.

