ATK Mohun Bagan reveal their logo and kit colour

ATK Mohun Bagan will be the club's name after the board officially unveiled it.

The club will retain the iconic Green and Maroon jersey going into the next ISL campaign.

ATK Mohun Bagan is the name of the ISL club after the merger of the Kolkata-based entities. The outfit will be the famous green and maroon colour, with the logo also remaining the same as Mohun Bagan.

Following weeks of turmoil due to the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic situation, the board of directors unanimously met today to confirm the details of the club including the name change, logo, and the jersey colour heading into the Indian Super League 2020-21 campaign.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka Principal Owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited said

" My pronams to the many legends who have over decades contributed to the great legacy that Mohun Bagan is. I seek their blessings in this new journey. Mohun Bagan has been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football. We respect legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved. My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world class team which earns its place in the international circuit."

Mr. Sourav Ganguly co-owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited said

"I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Together the brand name ATK Mohun Bagan will create history."

The iconic green and maroon colours of Mohun Bagan jersey retained pic.twitter.com/zBgr7Lmovn — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) July 10, 2020

ATK Mohun Bagan committed to development of Indian football

ATK Mohun Bagan have avowed to invest in new academies and soccer schools to improve the quality of football and education in the Eastern hub of India. Besides, various steps are being taken to improve the quality of the existing Mohun Bagan facility to hold the Indian Super League and AFC Cup games.

Mohun Bagan had already won the I-League mathematically before the All India Football Federation (AIFF) decided to draw curtains to the league and distributed the money evenly between sides placed in 2nd and 11th position in the league table. ATK, on the other hand, lifted their third Indian Super League by defeating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the ISL final held in Goa this March.

Since Mohun Bagan won the I-League last campaign, the merged entity ATK Mohun Bagan will have a free pass to take part in the AFC Cup Group stages of the forthcoming season.